GDET Announces 420 Product Launch Date For All New CBD Product Line

FORT LEE, N.J., March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- GD Entertainment And Technology (OTC: GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”) is excited to announce the launch of its new CBD product line scheduled for April 20th, 2019, the annual 420 celebration day for cannabis liberalization. The Company just recently revealed its entry into the cannabis sector introducing its news subsidiary, The Greenery. Company CEO Anil Idnani commented, “My team has been working diligently since the launch of The Greenery and we are proud to announce that we have successfully placed our initial purchase order and are now in our final design stage. Between now and the “420 launch date” you can expect to see several announcements each individually introducing the online outlets where our CBD products will be sold, including the introduction of our own ecommerce site. Stay tuned for our next announcement where we will introduce, in detail, each of the CBD products that make up The Greenery product line.”

The Greenery aims to become the premier distributer/retailer of CBD products that include, but are not limited to the following specifications:



USA Produced, Full Spectrum, Kosher, Halal, THC Free, NON-GMO, ECO Friendly, Organic



About GDET



GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company currently manufactures, wholesales, and markets a portfolio of blockchain/financial service-based products. GDET strives to become one of the premier Cryptocurrency mining facilities that is client-focused and dedicated to creating a new standard in the Blockchain space based on security and transparency. GDET has also developed a strong relationship with suppliers worldwide to ensure future purchasing. The company currently has two subsidiaries, DreamCard and HyperDigital Technologies, which both offer a selection of transactional-based products and services. DreamCard allows users to create a customizable debit or credit card using its state of the art online platform. HyperDigital Technologies is the Cryptocurrency ATM sector of GDET and aims to secure multiple MSB, money services business, licenses in order to host ATM units throughout the country.



Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state



Contact:

GD Entertainment and Technology

732-851-3756

anil@gdet.co

www.gdet.co

1 Bridge Plaza

2nd Floor

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

