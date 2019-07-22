GDET Announces The Greenery X Brooklyn Diamond Coffee CBD Pop Up Collaboration

FORT LEE, NJ, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – GD Entertainment And Technology (OTC: GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that The Greenery has engaged Brooklyn Diamond Coffee to host the Company’s CBD pop up shop for the upcoming summer.

The Company held its last CBD event during the 4/20 weekend in the Soho neighborhood of New York City with sales exceeding expectations. Management decided that it would work best to stay in the Soho neighborhood once again but with a much larger storefront and heavily populated street. Brooklyn Diamond Coffee is located on 349 W Broadway and boasts a retail space with over 2000 square footage. The collaboration will feature The Greenery's CBD wellness and cosmetic product lines available for sale from August 1st - August 31st.

GDET CEO Anil Idnani commented, “I am very proud to announce that The Greenery will be hosting this event with Brooklyn Diamond Coffee. Their team is not only fully educated on our product lines but felt confident enough to place their brand name behind us. I plan on personally overseeing this event throughout the summer to not only ensure that our customers are provided with a premium experience but to also get more of an in-depth analysis of my consumer base.”

Management is currently working alongside Brooklyn Diamond Coffee to stage the storefront in order to receive visitors for the grand opening. Customers will have the opportunity to experience some of The Greenery's products as a supplement available on the store's menu. Both companies are also working on a wholesale purchase order in an effort to offer the product at Brooklyn Diamond Coffee's other locations and online at www.brooklyndiamondcoffee.com

GDET shareholders can continue to expect frequent updates as the Company’s objectives proceed over the near term.

The Greenery Product Line

The Greenery product initially consist of four products. Plans call for the product line to expand over time. The first four products are all Made In The USA, Full Spectrum, Kosher, Halal, NON-GMO, ECO Friendly, and Organic. The Greenery is introducing two different softgel cap dosages, one oil and one salve:

10mg SoftGels (Bottled 30 ct)

An easy way to add Full Spectrum CBD to a daily routine. The hemp derived CBD delivered in a softgel capsule provides support for normal, everyday stress* and recovery from exercise*. It's that easy to get into a hemp extract routine. Contains 10mg of CBD per capsule.

25mg SoftGels (Bottled 30 ct)

An easy way to add a little more Full Spectrum CBD to a daily routine. The hemp derived CBD delivered in a softgel capsule provides support for normal, everyday stress* and recovery from exercise*. It's that easy to get into a hemp extract routine. Contains 25mg of CBD per capsule.

250mg Tincture (Bottled)

A 250mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture provides an easy way to support health* and wellness*. It can be added to food or drink, or taken under your tongue. 250mg is ideal for maximum relief*.

250mg Salve (Bottled)

Designed to use anywhere on the body, from hands to feet, this 250mg CBD Hemp Salve is also safe to use on the face and other sensitive areas. The all-natural and organic ingredients blend quickly and smoothly into the surface of the skin to provide immediate relief* and rejuvenation*.

About GDET

GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company currently manufactures, wholesales, and markets a portfolio of blockchain/financial service-based products. GDET strives to become one of the premier Cryptocurrency mining facilities that is client-focused and dedicated to creating a new standard in the Blockchain space based on security and transparency. GDET has also developed a strong relationship with suppliers worldwide to ensure future purchasing. The company currently has two subsidiaries, DreamCard and HyperDigital Technologies, which both offer a selection of transactional-based products and services. DreamCard allows users to create a customizable debit or credit card using its state of the art online platform. HyperDigital Technologies is the Cryptocurrency ATM sector of GDET and aims to secure multiple MSB, money services business, licenses in order to host ATM units throughout the country.

