GDET Signs Partnership Agreement with Lion Credit Card for its DreamCard Operation

FORT LEE, N.J., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GD Entertainment and Technology (OTC: GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”) is excited to announce its partnership with Lion Credit Card, a leading card manufacturer, to fulfill all future DreamCard orders.



Company CEO Anil Idnani commented, “I am proud of all GDET products, we strive to provide quality and that requires strategic partnerships with like-minded companies. The team at Lion Credit Card have high aspirations for the success of DreamCard and are as equally motivated to provide customers with the best in class products and services. While DreamCard works on its new blockchain based prototypes, I look forward to relaunching the dreamcard.cc website live in the upcoming weeks so users may benefit from some of our existing, customizable products.”

The dreamcard.cc website allows users to design their own cards using the online customization portal in an easy-to-use and safe process. Once the card is designed, a prepaid shipping label is sent to the customer so they may mail out their old card(s) to the Lion Credit Card fulfillment facility. The process is secure and the site only uses SSL, Secure Socket Layer, Technology and a 256-bit encryption to protect any personal information uploaded to the dreamcard.cc website. No consumer credit card information is stored during the process, providing a peace of mind assurance.

At present, the Company is working to achieve the following near-term objectives:

Design new DreamCard product packaging

Relaunch dreamcard.cc under its new management

Offer a limited time, promotional pricing on all DreamCard products

Create an aggressive marketing/social media campaign

Finalize on cold-storage and other blockchain prototypes

GDET shareholders can continue to expect frequent updates as the Company’s objectives proceed over the near term.



About GDET



GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, is a result driven, blockchain-oriented company focused on becoming a premier Cryptocurrency mining facility. GDET will build and manage a Cryptocurrency mining colocation and mining facility that is client-focused and dedicated to creating a new standard in the Blockchain space based on security and transparency. GDET has also developed a strong relationship with suppliers overseas to ensure future purchasing.

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.