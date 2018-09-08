GDS HOLDINGS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against GDS Holdings Limited - GDS

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have until October 1, 2018 to file lead plaintiff
applications in securities class action lawsuits against GDS Holdings
Limited (NasdaqGM: GDS), if they purchased the Company’s securities
between November 2, 2016 and July 31, 2018, inclusive (the “Class
Period”). The actions are pending in the United States District Courts
for the Eastern District of Texas and Southern District of New York.
About the Lawsuit
GDS and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose
material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On July 31, 2018, Blue Orca Capital reported that “GDS is
borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by acquiring data
centers from undisclosed related parties which are not nearly as
valuable as the Company claims. We believe that since becoming a public
Company, GDS has borrowed recklessly to siphon off at least RMB 696
million to insiders by inflating the purchase price of undisclosed
related party acquisitions.”
On this news, the price of GDS shares plummeted.
