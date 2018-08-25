GDS HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against GDS Holdings Limited - GDS

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
October 1, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities
class action lawsuits against GDS Holdings Limited (NasdaqGM: GDS), if
they purchased the Company’s securities between November 2, 2016 and
July 31, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The actions are pending
in the United States District Courts for the Eastern District of Texas
and Southern District of New York.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of GDS and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover
for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you,
contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or
via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-gds/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class
actions, you must petition the Court by October 1, 2018.
About the Lawsuits
GDS and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose
material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On July 31, 2018, Blue Orca Capital reported that “GDS is
borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by acquiring data
centers from undisclosed related parties which are not nearly as
valuable as the Company claims. We believe that since becoming a public
Company, GDS has borrowed recklessly to siphon off at least RMB 696
million to insiders by inflating the purchase price of undisclosed
related party acquisitions.”
On this news, the price of GDS shares plummeted.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C.
Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer
class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary
litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders.
The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005445/en/