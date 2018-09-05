Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR    GDS

GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR (GDS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GDS Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 03:55am CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against GDS Holdings Limited (''GDS'' or ''the Company'' ) (NASDAQ: GDS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/508757/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 29, 2018, and July 31, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 1, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. GDS inflated the value of data centers the Company acquired. At the same time, GDS did not maintain adequate internal controls. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about GDS, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm

https://www.accesswire.com/511317/IMPORTANT-INVESTOR-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-GDS-Holdings-Limited-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR
03:55aGDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Act..
AC
09/04GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Law..
AC
08/30GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Law..
AC
08/30GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Inv..
AC
08/25GDS HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
08/23GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Inv..
AC
08/22GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Law..
AC
08/20GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Act..
AC
08/17GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Act..
AC
08/17ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14GDS Holdings' (GDS) CEO William Huang on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
08/14GDS Holdings 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/14GDS -3% on mixed Q2, adjusted FY guide with upside revenue 
08/14GDS Holdings reports Q2 results 
08/13Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 383 M
EBIT 2018 25,3 M
Net income 2018 -49,0 M
Debt 2018 1 053 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 15,3x
EV / Sales 2019 10,9x
Capitalization 4 820 M
Chart GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR
Duration : Period :
GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 45,5 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yan Liang Senior Vice President-Operation & Delivery
Daniel Newman Chief Financial Officer
Ping Hua Director
Tat Hiang Sio Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR70.75%4 820
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.32%861 371
ORACLE CORPORATION2.75%193 405
SAP10.90%147 790
ADOBE SYSTEMS50.37%129 031
INTUIT39.10%56 313
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.