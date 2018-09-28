GDS : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the October
1, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action
filed on behalf of investors that purchased GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS”
or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS)
securities between November 2, 2016 and July 31, 2018, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). GDS investors have until October 1, 2018 to
file a lead plaintiff motion.
On July 31, 2018, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging that
“GDS is borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by
acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties which are not
nearly as valuable as the Company claims.” On this news, the Company’s
share price fell $12.92, or more than 37%, to close at $21.83 per share
on July 31, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, Defendants made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
GDS Holdings overstated the value of certain data centers it had
acquired; (2) GDS Holdings failed to maintain adequate internal
controls; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about GDS
Holdings’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false
and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
