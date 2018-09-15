Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR    GDS

GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR (GDS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of GDS Holdings Limited Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 03:23am CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS) securities between March 29, 2018 through July 31, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). GDS investors have until October 1, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors that suffered losses on their GDS investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On July 31, 2018, Blue Orca Capital published a report alleging that “GDS is borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties which are not nearly as valuable as the Company claims.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell $12.92, or more than 37%, to close at $21.83 per share on July 31, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GDS Holdings overstated the value of certain data centers it had acquired; (2) GDS Holdings failed to maintain adequate internal controls; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about GDS Holdings’ business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of GDS during the Class Period, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR
03:23aLAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
09/12GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Law..
AC
09/11SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action ..
PR
09/10GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED : to Hold Annual General Meeting on October 9, 2018
AQ
09/08GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Inv..
AC
09/08GDS HOLDINGS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 ..
BU
09/05GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Inv..
AC
09/05GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Act..
AC
09/04GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Law..
AC
08/30GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Law..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/05Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/14GDS Holdings' (GDS) CEO William Huang on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
08/14GDS Holdings 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/14GDS -3% on mixed Q2, adjusted FY guide with upside revenue 
08/14GDS Holdings reports Q2 results 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 386 M
EBIT 2018 25,7 M
Net income 2018 -50,1 M
Debt 2018 1 053 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 13,8x
EV / Sales 2019 9,68x
Capitalization 4 274 M
Chart GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR
Duration : Period :
GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 45,4 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yan Liang Senior Vice President-Operation & Delivery
Daniel Newman Chief Financial Officer
Ping Hua Director
Tat Hiang Sio Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR54.19%4 274
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.00%865 818
ORACLE CORPORATION4.36%194 917
SAP10.97%148 970
ADOBE SYSTEMS53.23%131 484
INTUIT43.03%58 920
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.