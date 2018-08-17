Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of GDS Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a securities class action case was filed on behalf of purchasers of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) between November 2, 2016 and July 31, 2018 (the “Class Period”). The first complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, is captioned Allison v. GDS Holdings Ltd., No. 1:18-cv-06960, and is assigned to Judge Castel. A second complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, is captioned Ramzan v. GDS Holdings Ltd., No. 4:18-cv-00539, and is assigned to Judge Mazzant.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased GDS Holdings ADSs during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff or have questions concerning your rights, please contact Mary Blasy of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via e-mail at djr@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions must be filed with the court no later than 60 days from August 2, 2018.

The complaint charges GDS Holdings and certain of its officers and directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing materially false and misleading statements and/or failing to disclose adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including that the Company had overstated its utilization and occupancy rates, had made acquisitions with related parties at inflated prices, had used suspect capital and debt raisings despite large off-shore cash reserves, and had adopted unorthodox accounts receivable and payable practices. As a result of defendants’ false statements and/or omissions, GDS Holdings’ ADSs traded at artificially inflated prices of more than $45 per share during the Class Period.

On July 31, 2018, Blue Orca Capital released a report alleging that “GDS [was] borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties which [we]re not nearly as valuable as the Company [had] claim[ed]. We believe that since becoming a public Company, GDS has borrowed recklessly to siphon off at least RMB 696 million to insiders by inflating the purchase price of undisclosed related party acquisitions.” Following the release of this report, the price of the Company’s ADSs declined more than 37% to close at $21.83 per share on July 31, 2018.

Robbins Geller is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities litigation.

