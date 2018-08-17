Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of GDS Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares

Robbins
Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a securities class
action case was filed on behalf of purchasers of GDS Holdings Limited
(NASDAQ:GDS) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) between November 2,
2016 and July 31, 2018 (the “Class Period”). The first complaint was
filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York,
is captioned Allison v. GDS Holdings Ltd., No. 1:18-cv-06960, and
is assigned to Judge Castel. A second complaint was filed in the U.S.
District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, is captioned Ramzan
v. GDS Holdings Ltd., No. 4:18-cv-00539, and is assigned to Judge
Mazzant.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any
investor who purchased GDS Holdings ADSs during the Class Period to seek
appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all
other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can
select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any
potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead
plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff or have questions
concerning your rights, please contact Mary
Blasy of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via
e-mail at djr@rgrdlaw.com. Lead
plaintiff motions must be filed with the court no later than 60 days
from August 2, 2018.
The complaint charges GDS Holdings and certain of its officers and
directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by
issuing materially false and misleading statements and/or failing to
disclose adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and
prospects, including that the Company had overstated its utilization and
occupancy rates, had made acquisitions with related parties at inflated
prices, had used suspect capital and debt raisings despite large
off-shore cash reserves, and had adopted unorthodox accounts receivable
and payable practices. As a result of defendants’ false statements
and/or omissions, GDS Holdings’ ADSs traded at artificially inflated
prices of more than $45 per share during the Class Period.
On July 31, 2018, Blue Orca Capital released a report alleging that “GDS
[was] borrowing crippling amounts of debt to enrich insiders by
acquiring data centers from undisclosed related parties which [we]re not
nearly as valuable as the Company [had] claim[ed]. We believe that since
becoming a public Company, GDS has borrowed recklessly to siphon off at
least RMB 696 million to insiders by inflating the purchase price of
undisclosed related party acquisitions.” Following the release of this
report, the price of the Company’s ADSs declined more than 37% to close
at $21.83 per share on July 31, 2018.
Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading law firms representing
investors in securities litigation. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices,
Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action
recoveries in history. For five consecutive years, ISS Securities Class
Action Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as
one of the top law firms in both the amount recovered for shareholders
and the total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller
attorneys have helped shape the securities laws and recovered tens of
billions of dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing
financial recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also
specializes in implementing corporate governance reforms, helping to
improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005005/en/