Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  GEA Group    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP (G1A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

"Future on board. Today": GEA at the SMM in Hamburg – new GEA marine Separator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 03:52pm CEST

The new GEA Separator for maritime applications drastically changes the working day on board. After a service interval of 16,000 operating hours, the 'Modular exchange drive unit' is replaced. Unplanned maintenance is almost impossible with the new GEA marine Separator. The maintenance effort on board is reduced by up to 90% with simultaneous lower maintenance costs and maximum machine availability. GEA customers receive an OEM-certified, replaceable drive module delivered to a location of their choice worldwide - 'Same Day Delivery' is possible.

With an efficiency level of more than 96% and a savings potential of up to 30,000 kWh per year, the integrated direct drive is the heart of GEA's new separator series. The direct drive with its synchronous motor requires no belt and no coupling. For the first time, spindle and motor are available as 'Modular exchange drive units'. This simplifies installation and maintenance of the machine immensely, the separator is accessible from all sides. The space requirement on board is reduced by 50 percent.

Based on the CWE 15375 standard, the new GEA marine Separator offers full transparency and the best certified flow rates (CFR). It is also precisely tailored to the requirements of the main engine on board the customer.

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 13:51:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GEA GROUP
03:52p"FUTURE ON BOARD. TODAY" : GEA at the SMM in Hamburg – new GEA marine Sepa..
PU
09/04GEA AT SMM : GEA EffiClean for the effective and time-saving cleaning of mineral..
PU
08/31GEA : Delivers Centrifuges for BP Gas Plant in Egypt
AQ
08/29GEA : delivers for BP gas plant in Egypt
PU
08/22KNOW ABOUT POINT-OF-USE FOOD PACKAGI : GEA Group , IMA Group, COESIA: New Report..
AQ
08/13"FUTURE ON BOARD. TODAY" : GEA at SMM in Hamburg
PU
08/13GEA : receives accolade for the aseptic blow-fill-cap technology, ABF 1.2, with ..
PU
07/31GEA : Cruise industry embraces transcritical CO2 technology
PU
07/30GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : GEA publishes figures for the second quarter
EQ
07/30GEA GROUP : Slide show half-year results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/09U.S. Moats Ahead Despite IT Underweight 
07/30GEA Group's (GEAGY) CEO Jürg Oleas on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcr.. 
07/30GEA Group AG ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/30GEA Group AG reports Q2 results 
07/18Alfa Laval Flexing Its Late-Cycle Muscles 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 807 M
EBIT 2018 428 M
Net income 2018 250 M
Finance 2018 88,8 M
Yield 2018 2,67%
P/E ratio 2018 23,30
P/E ratio 2019 16,72
EV / Sales 2018 1,19x
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capitalization 5 790 M
Chart GEA GROUP
Duration : Period :
GEA Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 34,3 €
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jürg Oleas Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Farouq Ahmad Bastaki Member-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Eberlein Member-Supervisory Board
Rainer Gröbel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP-19.82%6 711
FANUC CORP-22.26%39 141
ATLAS COPCO AB-4.15%34 559
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES14.95%30 767
INGERSOLL-RAND14.16%24 977
PARKER HANNIFIN-12.02%23 129
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.