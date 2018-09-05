"Future on board. Today": GEA at the SMM in Hamburg – new GEA marine Separator

The new GEA Separator for maritime applications drastically changes the working day on board. After a service interval of 16,000 operating hours, the 'Modular exchange drive unit' is replaced. Unplanned maintenance is almost impossible with the new GEA marine Separator. The maintenance effort on board is reduced by up to 90% with simultaneous lower maintenance costs and maximum machine availability. GEA customers receive an OEM-certified, replaceable drive module delivered to a location of their choice worldwide - 'Same Day Delivery' is possible.

With an efficiency level of more than 96% and a savings potential of up to 30,000 kWh per year, the integrated direct drive is the heart of GEA's new separator series. The direct drive with its synchronous motor requires no belt and no coupling. For the first time, spindle and motor are available as 'Modular exchange drive units'. This simplifies installation and maintenance of the machine immensely, the separator is accessible from all sides. The space requirement on board is reduced by 50 percent.

Based on the CWE 15375 standard, the new GEA marine Separator offers full transparency and the best certified flow rates (CFR). It is also precisely tailored to the requirements of the main engine on board the customer.