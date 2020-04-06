Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  GEA Group    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP

(G1A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/06 12:15:01 pm
20.275 EUR   +4.59%
11:55aGEA GROUP : Sell rating from DZ Bank
ZD
04/03GEA GROUP : Kepler Chevreux remains its Buy rating
ZD
04/02GEA GROUP : RBC gives a Neutral rating
ZD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GEA GROUP : Sell rating from DZ Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 11:55am EDT

Thorsten Reigber from DZ Bank retains his negative opinion on the stock with a Sell rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GEA GROUP
11:55aGEA GROUP : Sell rating from DZ Bank
ZD
04/03GEA GROUP : Kepler Chevreux remains its Buy rating
ZD
04/02GEA GROUP : RBC gives a Neutral rating
ZD
04/01GEA GROUP : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Sell rating
ZD
03/30German engineering industry faces more supply chain problems - VDMA
RE
03/25GEA GROUP : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
ZD
03/25GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
03/23GEA : Go West! GEA hygienic centrifugal pumps launch in USA
PU
03/23GEA GROUP : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Sell rating
ZD
03/23GEA GROUP : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for HSBC
ZD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 712 M
EBIT 2020 285 M
Net income 2020 123 M
Debt 2020 161 M
Yield 2020 4,23%
P/E ratio 2020 28,3x
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
EV / Sales2021 0,74x
Capitalization 3 499 M
Chart GEA GROUP
Duration : Period :
GEA Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 22,30  €
Last Close Price 19,39  €
Spread / Highest target 80,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Farouq Ahmad Bastaki Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP-34.24%3 714
ATLAS COPCO AB-16.86%39 299
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.40%33 086
FANUC CORPORATION-0.36%26 136
FORTIVE CORPORATION-28.94%18 567
SANDVIK AB-27.84%17 835
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group