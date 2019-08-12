Log in
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA kicks off third quarter with several major orders

08/12/2019

DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
12.08.2019 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA kicks off third quarter with several major orders

Düsseldorf, August 12, 2019 - Technology group GEA acquired several major orders from various industries at the start of the third quarter, making up substantial ground after sluggish order intake from project business in the previous quarter. The second quarter of 2019 had seen several customers defer the placement of certain mid- and large-scale orders, which GEA had been expecting to arrive in June. According to initial estimates, these deferrals have already boosted the current quarter order intake by roughly EUR 50 million. GEA's Business Area Solutions has reported receiving three large-scale orders worth between about EUR 10 million and about EUR 30 million each - two in the field of dairy processing, and one pharmaceuticals order involving the regions of Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Meanwhile, the Business Area Equipment has already booked parts of a major order for separators. With the overall volume expected in the double-digit million euro range, this is an unusually large order for the separators business.

"We are particularly pleased that the Business Area Solutions, which recently fell short of expectations, again significantly improved its order intake in the dairy processing sector, among others," said Stefan Klebert, CEO of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. "Nevertheless, project business is set to remain volatile in light of the challenging macroeconomic situation. Customers continue to examine large investments very intensively, which may also lead to delays in larger orders in the future."


About GEA
GEA is one of the largest suppliers for the food processing industry and a wide range of other industries that generated consolidated revenues of approximately EUR 4.8 billion in 2018. The international technology group specializes in machinery, and plants as well as process technology and components. GEA provides sustainable energy solutions for sophisticated production processes in various end-user markets and offers a comprehensive service portfolio. The group generates around 70 percent of its revenue in the food and beverages sector that enjoys long-term sustainable growth. As of December 31, 2018, the company employed about 18,500 people worldwide. GEA is a market and technology leader in its business areas. The company is listed on the German MDAX (G1A, WKN 660 200), the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index and selected MSCI Global Sustainability Indexes. Further information is available on the Internet at gea.com.


12.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

