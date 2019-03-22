GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.03.2019 / 12:16

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Klebert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006602006

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 22.9000 EUR 325431.90 EUR 22.9000 EUR 280914.30 EUR 22.9000 EUR 93523.60 EUR 22.9000 EUR 61372.00 EUR 22.9000 EUR 17610.10 EUR 22.9000 EUR 12732.40 EUR 22.9000 EUR 4580.00 EUR 22.9000 EUR 4580.00 EUR 22.9000 EUR 755.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 22.9000 EUR 801500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-03-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

22.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

