Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  GEA Group    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP

(G1A)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 07:20am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.03.2019 / 12:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Klebert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006602006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.9000 EUR 325431.90 EUR
22.9000 EUR 280914.30 EUR
22.9000 EUR 93523.60 EUR
22.9000 EUR 61372.00 EUR
22.9000 EUR 17610.10 EUR
22.9000 EUR 12732.40 EUR
22.9000 EUR 4580.00 EUR
22.9000 EUR 4580.00 EUR
22.9000 EUR 755.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.9000 EUR 801500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-03-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


22.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49921  22.03.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GEA GROUP
07:20aGEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transaction..
EQ
03/14EUROPE : European shares climb to five-month peak after no-deal Brexit rejected
RE
03/14GEA : presents 2018 results and set of measures to sustainably strengthen profit..
PU
03/14GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : GEA presents 2018 results and set of measures to ..
EQ
03/13GEA : Niels Erik Olsen leaves GEA's Executive Board
PU
03/13GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Niels Erik Olsen leaves GEA's Executive Board
EQ
03/11GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : annual earnings release
03/06GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fi..
EQ
02/18GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Stefan Klebert assumes the post of CEO of GEA tod..
EQ
02/12GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Marcus A. Ketter appointed new Chief Financial Of..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 4 793 M
EBIT 2019 345 M
Net income 2019 226 M
Debt 2019 143 M
Yield 2019 3,35%
P/E ratio 2019 19,58
P/E ratio 2020 16,90
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capitalization 4 155 M
Chart GEA GROUP
Duration : Period :
GEA Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 22,3 €
Spread / Average Target -3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jürg Oleas Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Farouq Ahmad Bastaki Member-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Eberlein Member-Supervisory Board
Rainer Gröbel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP2.31%4 728
FANUC CORP19.94%35 523
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES25.32%34 606
ATLAS COPCO19.95%33 010
INGERSOLL-RAND16.55%25 750
PARKER HANNIFIN13.66%21 929
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.