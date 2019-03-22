GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Stefan
|Last name(s):
|Klebert
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006602006
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|22.9000 EUR
|325431.90 EUR
|22.9000 EUR
|280914.30 EUR
|22.9000 EUR
|93523.60 EUR
|22.9000 EUR
|61372.00 EUR
|22.9000 EUR
|17610.10 EUR
|22.9000 EUR
|12732.40 EUR
|22.9000 EUR
|4580.00 EUR
|22.9000 EUR
|4580.00 EUR
|22.9000 EUR
|755.70 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|22.9000 EUR
|801500.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.03.2019
