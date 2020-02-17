|
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
02/17/2020 | 03:15am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17.02.2020 / 09:00
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Johannes
|Last name(s):
|Giloth
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0006602006
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|28.70 EUR
|14350.00 EUR
|28.80 EUR
|388800.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|28.7964 EUR
|403150.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Tradegate
|MIC:
|XGAT
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|Sales 2019
|4 880 M
|EBIT 2019
|311 M
|Net income 2019
|69,5 M
|Debt 2019
|282 M
|Yield 2019
|2,99%
|P/E ratio 2019
|55,1x
|P/E ratio 2020
|27,6x
|EV / Sales2019
|1,09x
|EV / Sales2020
|1,06x
|Capitalization
|5 014 M
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|24
|Average target price
27,17 €
|Last Close Price
27,78 €
|Spread / Highest target
36,8%
|Spread / Average Target
-2,19%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-28,0%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|GEA GROUP
|-5.77%
|5 436