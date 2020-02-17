Log in
GEA GROUP

(G1A)
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/17/2020 | 03:15am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.02.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Giloth

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006602006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
28.70 EUR 14350.00 EUR
28.80 EUR 388800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
28.7964 EUR 403150.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-02-12; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


17.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

56835  17.02.2020 


© EQS 2020
