GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/16/2019 | 07:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.07.2019 / 13:02
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 06, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 06, 2019 German: https://www.gea.com/de/investoren/pressemitteilungen-berichte/quartals-halbjahresfinanzberichte/index.jsp English: https://www.gea.com/en/investor-relations/releases-reports/quarterly-reports/index.jsp


16.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

841953  16.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=841953&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
