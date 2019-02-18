Log in
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Stefan Klebert assumes the post of CEO of GEA today

0
02/18/2019 | 08:45am EST

DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Stefan Klebert assumes the post of CEO of GEA today

18.02.2019 / 14:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stefan Klebert assumes the post of CEO of GEA today

Düsseldorf, February 18, 2019 - Today, Stefan Klebert (53) became chairman of the Executive Board of the GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, a body that he joined on November 15, 2018. His predecessor, Jürg Oleas (61), has left the company, as planned, after spending more than 14 years as head of the Group. Before joining GEA, Stefan Klebert served for eight years as CEO of the Board of Management at the international industry group Schuler AG. He has also held management positions at various listed companies. He served as managing director of the elevator business at Schindler and as a member of the Industrial Services Board at thyssenkrupp. Stefan Klebert's appointment to the GEA Executive Board runs through December 31, 2021.

"I have intensely used the last few weeks to get to know GEA, our technologies and our markets and to talk with a broad range of customers and employees around the world," Stefan Klebert said. "In the process, I have seen just how well positioned GEA is for the future in many industries. But we still have a lot of work to do: We will closely analyze the areas responsible for our lower earnings and take steps to improve the situation. We also have to prepare for a cooling investment climate. Together with the management team, we will carefully evaluate our fundamental position and our internal processes. We have improvement potential in such areas as IT, purchasing and internal responsibilities. My firm goal is to win back the confidence of capital markets by taking systematic action and by creating transparency. I am looking forward to tackling these challenges together with the GEA team."

GEA will announce an initial package of immediate measures during its financial press conference on March 14, 2019. An in-depth strategy update that will include designated CFO Marcus A. Ketter will follow.


 

Corporate Media and Press:
Marc Pönitz
Peter-Müller-Str. 12, 40468 Düsseldorf, Germany
Phone +49 211 9136-1500
marc.poenitz@gea.com

About GEA
GEA is one of the largest suppliers for the food processing industry and a wide range of other industries that generated consolidated revenues of approximately EUR 4.8 billion in 2018. The international technology group focuses on process technology, components and sustainable energy solutions for sophisticated production processes in various end-user markets. The group generates around 70 percent of its revenue in the food and beverages sector that enjoys long-term sustainable growth. As of December 31, 2017, the company employed about 18,000 people worldwide. GEA is a market and technology leader in its business areas. The company is listed on the German MDAX (G1A, WKN 660 200). In addition, GEA's stock is included in the MSCI Global Sustainability Indexes. Further information is available on the Internet at gea.com.


Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1081
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
gea.com


18.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 9136-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 9136-31087
E-mail: ir@gea.com
Internet: www.gea.com
ISIN: DE0006602006
WKN: 660200
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

776991  18.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=776991&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
