GEA : Niels Erik Olsen leaves GEA's Executive Board

0
03/13/2019 | 05:04pm EDT

Niels Erik Olsen joined the company in 1991 and held various management positions in GEA's former Process Engineering Segment in Europe, Asia and the USA. In 2010 he was appointed to their Segment board, before being appointed to the Executive Board of GEA effective January 1, 2016. As one of five Board members, he was responsible for the Business Area Solutions.

Dr. Helmut Perlet, Chairman of GEA's Supervisory Board, said: 'On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Niels Erik Olsen for his many years of successful service and his dedication to GEA during the past 28 years and wish him all the best for the future. At the same time, the Supervisory Board encourages GEA's Executive Board under the leadership of Stefan Klebert to continue on its chosen path towards performance improvement.'

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 21:03:07 UTC
