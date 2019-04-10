GEA : Powerful Change in Powder Compaction

Log in
GEA Group

GEA GROUP

(G1A)
04/10/2019

The top and bottom air compensators enable truly symmetric constant-density compression, whereas the Hold Down/Hold Up system provides a unique way to control vertical stresses during ejection. This enables the R55 to emulate the functionality of both hydraulic and electric single-stroke presses and, at the same time, provide higher output.

To reduce the risk of damaging the product, the takeoff wheel, replacing the classical ejection bar, removes fragile parts horizontally from the press directly onto a conveyor belt. In addition, continuous powder flow ensures a narrow weight distribution. Gentle pre-compression facilitates powder deaeration and prepares the formulation for final compression between two large compression rollers.

A unique aspect of GEA presses is the choice between product weight control based on main compression force measurement (equal thickness compression) and symmetric constant force compression. For constant force compression, the Air Compensator, fitted to the compression stations, utilizes a piston-mounted roller that moves within an air cylinder. The set air pressure inside the cylinder determines the compression force applied to the product and ensures that it remains constant. Any variation in die filling will result in a change in tablet height as the force applied always remains constant.

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 13:32:11 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 4 779 M
EBIT 2019 332 M
Net income 2019 202 M
Debt 2019 293 M
Yield 2019 3,19%
P/E ratio 2019 22,68
P/E ratio 2020 19,30
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capitalization 4 343 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jürg Oleas Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Farouq Ahmad Bastaki Member-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Eberlein Member-Supervisory Board
Rainer Gröbel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP5.60%4 890
FANUC CORP32.50%39 084
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES28.70%35 539
ATLAS COPCO27.60%34 867
FORTIVE CORPORATION27.28%29 089
INGERSOLL-RAND21.91%27 251
