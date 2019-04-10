GEA : Powerful Change in Powder Compaction

The top and bottom air compensators enable truly symmetric constant-density compression, whereas the Hold Down/Hold Up system provides a unique way to control vertical stresses during ejection. This enables the R55 to emulate the functionality of both hydraulic and electric single-stroke presses and, at the same time, provide higher output.

To reduce the risk of damaging the product, the takeoff wheel, replacing the classical ejection bar, removes fragile parts horizontally from the press directly onto a conveyor belt. In addition, continuous powder flow ensures a narrow weight distribution. Gentle pre-compression facilitates powder deaeration and prepares the formulation for final compression between two large compression rollers.

A unique aspect of GEA presses is the choice between product weight control based on main compression force measurement (equal thickness compression) and symmetric constant force compression. For constant force compression, the Air Compensator, fitted to the compression stations, utilizes a piston-mounted roller that moves within an air cylinder. The set air pressure inside the cylinder determines the compression force applied to the product and ensures that it remains constant. Any variation in die filling will result in a change in tablet height as the force applied always remains constant.