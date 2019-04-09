GEA : Successful GEA PowerPak training for Mondi staff

'Having a better understanding of how the GEA equipment operates substantially helps us to provide our customers with the best service,' explains Bernd Schmeing, Regional Sales Netherlands/Belgium from Mondi. 'Many of our clients are using GEA Thermoformers, so getting these valuable insights into the mechanical, pneumatic and operational components of the machine is essential for us to understand how the machinery works - which is very important when selling a technical product like thermoforming films.'

The seminar, and in particular the hands-on sessions on the shop floor, which amongst others included the topics safety, maintenance, operator panel, print registration, cutting and punching, were very well received by all Mondi staff. 'We will recommend GEA trainings for our sales and service staff as we see a huge benefit in this cooperation. It enables us to solve issues at customer plants as quickly as possible which saves time and money for both parties,' Schmeing adds.

The GEA PowerPak training builds on skills to perform maintenance and repair work safely and efficiently. Trainees learn the correct use of special tools during disassembling and assembling of the machine as well as when replacing spare parts. 'This is not only essential for technical and maintenance staff of our customers, but also for third parties as packaging foils supplier Mondi,' explains Sascha Michels from GEA who conducted the training. 'The close cooperation between Mondi and GEA, two global experts in packaging technology, creates additional value as it improves the support of both companies with their shared customers,' he concludes.

GEA not only offers standard training packages on-site or at one of GEAs training centers, but also customized trainings tailored to individual needs. All trainings are conducted by GEAs certified and experienced service engineers who provide comprehensive operational training, valuable process knowledge and asset health awareness to safely run and maintain the customers plant.