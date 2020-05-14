Log in
GEA Group    G1A   DE0006602006

Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/14 07:35:59 am
21.435 EUR   -2.03%
07:05aGEA : and SAP announce strategic partnership
07:05aGEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : GEA and SAP announce strategic partnership
05/12GEA GROUP : quaterly earnings release
GEA : and SAP announce strategic partnership

05/14/2020 | 07:05am EDT

'With the SAP solutions for digital transformation, we support the GEA on its way to becoming an intelligent company. Together, we are designing a process landscape with cloud-based applications that are based on modern, digital technologies,' says Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE responsible for the SAP Product Engineering division. 'The switch to SAP S/4HANA means more than a technological innovation for companies. It also gives customers the opportunity to redesign their business processes to simplify procedures for customers and employees and to establish new business models.'

GEA and SAP will keep the public continuously informed about the partnership and important milestones as part of its regular communication activities.

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 11:04:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 624 M
EBIT 2020 274 M
Net income 2020 109 M
Debt 2020 171 M
Yield 2020 3,41%
P/E ratio 2020 35,0x
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
EV / Sales2021 0,84x
Capitalization 3 949 M
Chart GEA GROUP
Duration : Period :
GEA Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 21,87  €
Last Close Price 21,88  €
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Hartmut Eberlein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP-25.78%4 278
ATLAS COPCO AB-7.41%41 574
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.46%36 809
FANUC CORPORATION2.02%32 079
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-28.68%18 821
FORTIVE CORPORATION-28.71%18 345
