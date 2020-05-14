GEA : and SAP announce strategic partnership

'With the SAP solutions for digital transformation, we support the GEA on its way to becoming an intelligent company. Together, we are designing a process landscape with cloud-based applications that are based on modern, digital technologies,' says Thomas Saueressig, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE responsible for the SAP Product Engineering division. 'The switch to SAP S/4HANA means more than a technological innovation for companies. It also gives customers the opportunity to redesign their business processes to simplify procedures for customers and employees and to establish new business models.'

GEA and SAP will keep the public continuously informed about the partnership and important milestones as part of its regular communication activities.