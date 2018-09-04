Log in
GEA GROUP (G1A)
GEA at SMM: GEA EffiClean for the effective and time-saving cleaning of mineral oil separators

09/04/2018 | 04:17pm CEST

The system consists of a user-friendly cleaning unit and a highly effective yet environmentally friendly cleaning agent. The cleaning process is based on GEA's 125 years of experience in separation and can be carried out directly on the running machine. A disassembly is no longer necessary and the workload is reduced by up to 95 percent compared to manual cleaning.

With a minimum floor space of 0.4 m2, the mobile unit can be accommodated in the smallest of spaces and the robust stainless steel construction can withstand the demanding conditions of use. In conjunction with GEA EffiClean, the efficiency of the GEA marine separator is further enhanced.

The advantages of the cleaning unit at a glance:

  • Compact stainless steel construction (0.5 × 0.8 m, 55 kg)
  • Integrated 70 l tank ready for use with all GEA mineral oil centrifuges
  • Automatic dosing & mixing directly from the supplied EffiClean 1090 container
  • No manual handling of chemicals required

The advantages of the cleaning agent GEA EffiClean 1090 at a glance:

  • Highly efficient yet environmentally friendly
  • Advanced and easy cleaning performance
  • Best cleaning results in only 20 minutes (depending on the degree of soiling)
  • Biodegradable components
  • No transport restrictions
  • Material compatibility tested under the toughest conditions
  • Cleaning performance tested under realistic conditions
  • 10% concentrate (only 2.5 l for an OSE80 / OSD60 / OSC50)

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 14:16:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 807 M
EBIT 2018 428 M
Net income 2018 250 M
Finance 2018 88,8 M
Yield 2018 2,64%
P/E ratio 2018 23,61
P/E ratio 2019 16,94
EV / Sales 2018 1,20x
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capitalization 5 868 M
Chart GEA GROUP
Duration : Period :
GEA Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 34,3 €
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jürg Oleas Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Farouq Ahmad Bastaki Member-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Eberlein Member-Supervisory Board
Rainer Gröbel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP-18.75%6 811
FANUC CORP-22.44%39 175
ATLAS COPCO AB-3.86%34 591
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES15.20%30 835
INGERSOLL-RAND13.57%24 847
PARKER HANNIFIN-12.02%23 242
