GEA at SMM: GEA EffiClean for the effective and time-saving cleaning of mineral oil separators

The system consists of a user-friendly cleaning unit and a highly effective yet environmentally friendly cleaning agent. The cleaning process is based on GEA's 125 years of experience in separation and can be carried out directly on the running machine. A disassembly is no longer necessary and the workload is reduced by up to 95 percent compared to manual cleaning.
With a minimum floor space of 0.4 m2, the mobile unit can be accommodated in the smallest of spaces and the robust stainless steel construction can withstand the demanding conditions of use. In conjunction with GEA EffiClean, the efficiency of the GEA marine separator is further enhanced.
The advantages of the cleaning unit at a glance:
-
Compact stainless steel construction (0.5 × 0.8 m, 55 kg)
-
Integrated 70 l tank ready for use with all GEA mineral oil centrifuges
-
Automatic dosing & mixing directly from the supplied EffiClean 1090 container
-
No manual handling of chemicals required
The advantages of the cleaning agent GEA EffiClean 1090 at a glance:
-
Highly efficient yet environmentally friendly
-
Advanced and easy cleaning performance
-
Best cleaning results in only 20 minutes (depending on the degree of soiling)
-
Biodegradable components
-
No transport restrictions
-
Material compatibility tested under the toughest conditions
-
Cleaning performance tested under realistic conditions
-
10% concentrate (only 2.5 l for an OSE80 / OSD60 / OSC50)
