GEA : launches new 6-cylinder compressor HG66e

The new compressors are equipped with the in-house and further developed mexxFlow 2.0 valve plate system. The system consists of a valve plate with highly efficient double ring fins and an optimized system of valve plate and cylinder head. This second generation is characterized by even greater resistance and consistently high efficiency.

In addition to the mexxFlow 2.0 valve plates, the latest generation of electric motors and improved gas flow in the compressor increase overall efficiency. All compressors use the proven, direction-independent oil pump lubrication system, which enables a wide speed control range in operation with frequency converters. The reliable and safe oil supply is guaranteed by the single-circuit lubrication system. The resulting low oil throw increases the efficiency of the entire refrigeration system. The easily removable oil strainer facilitates maintenance.

The improved emergency-mode operation characteristics are particularly important for operation with Low-GWP and natural refrigerants. The HG66e compressor is therefore suitable and approved for the current Low-GWP refrigerants.

In addition to efficiency and robustness, one of the focal points in the development of the new HG66e compressors is ease of servicing. Thanks to the sliding seat, the stators can still be changed on site without special tools.

The capacity regulator (CR12) of the HG66e series stands for high operational reliability through high-pressure control. The advantages of the optimized terminal box are the simple electrical connection through the spacious terminal box, a terminal board with glass melting of the current symbols, the integrated electronic motor protection INT69 G and the possibility of condensate drainage. Protection class is IP66.