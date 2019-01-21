Log in
GEA GROUP
GEA : launches new 6-cylinder compressor HG66e

01/21/2019 | 11:24am EST

The new compressors are equipped with the in-house and further developed mexxFlow 2.0 valve plate system. The system consists of a valve plate with highly efficient double ring fins and an optimized system of valve plate and cylinder head. This second generation is characterized by even greater resistance and consistently high efficiency.

In addition to the mexxFlow 2.0 valve plates, the latest generation of electric motors and improved gas flow in the compressor increase overall efficiency. All compressors use the proven, direction-independent oil pump lubrication system, which enables a wide speed control range in operation with frequency converters. The reliable and safe oil supply is guaranteed by the single-circuit lubrication system. The resulting low oil throw increases the efficiency of the entire refrigeration system. The easily removable oil strainer facilitates maintenance.

The improved emergency-mode operation characteristics are particularly important for operation with Low-GWP and natural refrigerants. The HG66e compressor is therefore suitable and approved for the current Low-GWP refrigerants.

In addition to efficiency and robustness, one of the focal points in the development of the new HG66e compressors is ease of servicing. Thanks to the sliding seat, the stators can still be changed on site without special tools.

The capacity regulator (CR12) of the HG66e series stands for high operational reliability through high-pressure control. The advantages of the optimized terminal box are the simple electrical connection through the spacious terminal box, a terminal board with glass melting of the current symbols, the integrated electronic motor protection INT69 G and the possibility of condensate drainage. Protection class is IP66.



GEA Group AG published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 16:23:08 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 823 M
EBIT 2018 390 M
Net income 2018 231 M
Debt 2018 290 M
Yield 2018 3,42%
P/E ratio 2018 18,87
P/E ratio 2019 14,61
EV / Sales 2018 0,97x
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 4 366 M
Chart GEA GROUP
Duration : Period :
GEA Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 26,5 €
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jürg Oleas Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Farouq Ahmad Bastaki Member-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Eberlein Member-Supervisory Board
Rainer Gröbel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP7.51%4 960
FANUC CORP14.77%34 280
ATLAS COPCO8.76%30 500
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES5.82%29 172
INGERSOLL-RAND5.35%23 610
PARKER HANNIFIN8.95%21 505
