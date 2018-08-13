Log in
GEA GROUP (G1A)
GEA : receives accolade for the aseptic blow-fill-cap technology, ABF 1.2, with FDA certification

08/13/2018

The FDA testing is considered one of the most comprehensive validation protocols available in the aseptic beverage market. Their stringent requirements ensure enhanced product safety, and their approval is highly valued even outside the U.S. The FDA clearance confirms that GEA's ABF 1.2 technology ensures maximum sterilization efficiency and reliability during every step of sensitive beverage bottling. GEA successfully passed the validation tests which were performed on an ABF 1.2 system installed in the U.S. - and which is now already producing and delivering shelf-stable liquid dairy products to the North-American market.

'The FDA certification is an accolade for the ABF 1.2 technology - the world's first fully aseptic blow-fill-cap system,' says Alessandro Bellò, Head of Blowing, Filling and Packaging applications at GEA. 'For us technology developers, food safety is our highest priority. That is why we have developed the GEA ABF 1.2, which erases the risk of recontamination of any drinks during filling through fully automated operations. With ABF, we achieve a full decontamination process control that is unique in the market.'

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 08:09:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 801 M
EBIT 2018 427 M
Net income 2018 248 M
Finance 2018 88,8 M
Yield 2018 2,59%
P/E ratio 2018 24,22
P/E ratio 2019 17,30
EV / Sales 2018 1,26x
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
Capitalization 6 139 M
Chart GEA GROUP
Duration : Period :
GEA Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 34,3 €
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jürg Oleas Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Farouq Ahmad Bastaki Member-Supervisory Board
Hartmut Eberlein Member-Supervisory Board
Rainer Gröbel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP-17.20%6 935
FANUC CORP-21.11%40 927
ATLAS COPCO AB-8.92%32 799
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES13.22%30 535
INGERSOLL-RAND7.92%23 675
PARKER HANNIFIN-15.82%22 735
