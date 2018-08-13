GEA : receives accolade for the aseptic blow-fill-cap technology, ABF 1.2, with FDA certification

The FDA testing is considered one of the most comprehensive validation protocols available in the aseptic beverage market. Their stringent requirements ensure enhanced product safety, and their approval is highly valued even outside the U.S. The FDA clearance confirms that GEA's ABF 1.2 technology ensures maximum sterilization efficiency and reliability during every step of sensitive beverage bottling. GEA successfully passed the validation tests which were performed on an ABF 1.2 system installed in the U.S. - and which is now already producing and delivering shelf-stable liquid dairy products to the North-American market.

'The FDA certification is an accolade for the ABF 1.2 technology - the world's first fully aseptic blow-fill-cap system,' says Alessandro Bellò, Head of Blowing, Filling and Packaging applications at GEA. 'For us technology developers, food safety is our highest priority. That is why we have developed the GEA ABF 1.2, which erases the risk of recontamination of any drinks during filling through fully automated operations. With ABF, we achieve a full decontamination process control that is unique in the market.'