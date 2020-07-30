GEA GROUP : Baader Bank reiterates its Sell rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 4 687 M 5 545 M 5 545 M Net income 2020 126 M 149 M 149 M Net Debt 2020 126 M 149 M 149 M P/E ratio 2020 44,7x Yield 2020 2,30% Capitalization 5 911 M 6 962 M 6 993 M EV / Sales 2020 1,29x EV / Sales 2021 1,22x Nbr of Employees 18 392 Free-Float 91,5% Chart GEA GROUP AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 25 Average target price 25,76 € Last Close Price 32,75 € Spread / Highest target 6,87% Spread / Average Target -21,3% Spread / Lowest Target -60,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer Hartmut Eberlein Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) GEA GROUP AG 11.09% 6 957 ATLAS COPCO AB 7.76% 53 661 ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 23.41% 45 638 FANUC CORPORATION -9.39% 34 149 FORTIVE CORPORATION -3.65% 24 800 SANDVIK AB -6.38% 24 520