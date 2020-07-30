Log in
>
Equities
>
Xetra
>
GEA Group AG
G1A
DE0006602006
GEA GROUP AG
(G1A)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
07/30 02:06:50 pm
32.655
EUR
-0.29%
02:06p
GEA GROUP
: Baader Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
01:25p
GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
: GEA significantly improves preliminary earnings for the second quarter and raises part of its full-year 2020 guidance
EQ
12:46p
GEA
: significantly improves preliminary earnings for the second quarter and raises part of its full-year 2020 guidance
PU
Analyst Recommendations
GEA GROUP : Baader Bank reiterates its Sell rating
07/30/2020 | 02:06pm EDT
Baader Bank reiterate its Sell rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 29.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Latest news on GEA GROUP AG
02:06p
GEA GROUP
: Baader Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
01:25p
GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
: GEA significantly improves preliminary earnings f..
EQ
12:46p
GEA
: significantly improves preliminary earnings for the second quarter and rai..
PU
12:00p
GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
: GEA significantly improves preliminary earnings f..
EQ
03:06a
GEA
: New HYGiTip bag emptying system from GEA ensures higher product safety and..
PU
07/28
GEA GROUP
: Receives a Sell rating from Baader Bank
MD
07/28
GEA GROUP
: Warburg Research drops its Sell rating
MD
07/28
GEA GROUP
: Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
07/28
GEA GROUP
: Warburg Research from Sell to Neutral
MD
07/27
GEA
: Tailor-made GEA process line for Spanish producer of serrano ham and sausa..
PU
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
4 687 M
5 545 M
5 545 M
Net income 2020
126 M
149 M
149 M
Net Debt 2020
126 M
149 M
149 M
P/E ratio 2020
44,7x
Yield 2020
2,30%
Capitalization
5 911 M
6 962 M
6 993 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,29x
EV / Sales 2021
1,22x
Nbr of Employees
18 392
Free-Float
91,5%
More Financials
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
25
Average target price
25,76 €
Last Close Price
32,75 €
Spread / Highest target
6,87%
Spread / Average Target
-21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target
-60,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Stefan Klebert
Chairman-Executive Board
Helmut Perlet
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth
Chief Operating Officer
Marcus A. Ketter
Chief Financial Officer
Hartmut Eberlein
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP AG
11.09%
6 957
ATLAS COPCO AB
7.76%
53 661
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
23.41%
45 638
FANUC CORPORATION
-9.39%
34 149
FORTIVE CORPORATION
-3.65%
24 800
SANDVIK AB
-6.38%
24 520
More Results
