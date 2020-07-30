Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  GEA Group AG    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GEA GROUP : Baader Bank reiterates its Sell rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 02:06pm EDT

Baader Bank reiterate its Sell rating. The target price continues to be set at EUR 29.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GEA GROUP AG
02:06pGEA GROUP : Baader Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
01:25pGEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : GEA significantly improves preliminary earnings f..
EQ
12:46pGEA : significantly improves preliminary earnings for the second quarter and rai..
PU
12:00pGEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : GEA significantly improves preliminary earnings f..
EQ
03:06aGEA : New HYGiTip bag emptying system from GEA ensures higher product safety and..
PU
07/28GEA GROUP : Receives a Sell rating from Baader Bank
MD
07/28GEA GROUP : Warburg Research drops its Sell rating
MD
07/28GEA GROUP : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
07/28GEA GROUP : Warburg Research from Sell to Neutral
MD
07/27GEA : Tailor-made GEA process line for Spanish producer of serrano ham and sausa..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 687 M 5 545 M 5 545 M
Net income 2020 126 M 149 M 149 M
Net Debt 2020 126 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2020 44,7x
Yield 2020 2,30%
Capitalization 5 911 M 6 962 M 6 993 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 18 392
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 25,76 €
Last Close Price 32,75 €
Spread / Highest target 6,87%
Spread / Average Target -21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Hartmut Eberlein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP AG11.09%6 957
ATLAS COPCO AB7.76%53 661
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.23.41%45 638
FANUC CORPORATION-9.39%34 149
FORTIVE CORPORATION-3.65%24 800
SANDVIK AB-6.38%24 520
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group