Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  GEA Group AG    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/14 05:22:03 am
30.515 EUR   -1.88%
05:06aGEA GROUP : DZ Bank maintains a Sell rating
MD
08/13GEA GROUP : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08/13GEA GROUP : Warburg Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GEA GROUP : DZ Bank maintains a Sell rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 05:06am EDT

DZ Bank is negative on the stock with a Sell rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GEA GROUP AG
05:06aGEA GROUP : DZ Bank maintains a Sell rating
MD
08/13GEA GROUP : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08/13GEA GROUP : Warburg Research reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08/13GEA GROUP : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
08/13GEA GROUP : Hauck & Aufhauser remains a Sell rating
MD
08/13GEA : builds process plant for the production of immunoglobulin for CSL Behring ..
PU
08/12GEA GROUP : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
08/12GEA GROUP : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/12GEA GROUP : Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Buy rating
MD
08/12GEA GROUP : Gets a Neutral rating from Warburg Research
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 682 M 5 529 M 5 529 M
Net income 2020 155 M 183 M 183 M
Net Debt 2020 84,4 M 99,6 M 99,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,1x
Yield 2020 2,61%
Capitalization 5 613 M 6 640 M 6 629 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 18 392
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 27,57 €
Last Close Price 31,10 €
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target -11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Hartmut Eberlein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP AG5.50%6 640
ATLAS COPCO AB7.33%53 817
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.27.93%46 774
FANUC CORPORATION-4.38%34 049
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION1.01%26 869
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-4.43%25 603
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group