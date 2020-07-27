GEA : Tailor-made GEA process line for Spanish producer of serrano ham and sausages

The DualSlicer can be integrated into fully automated lines with GEA loading systems and packaging machines. (Photo GEA)

The complete line uses the GEA OptiScan to scan two logs at a time for density and shape prior to slicing. This helps ensure accurate weight control of each package and provides high yield with the minimum give-away.

Optimal slicing quality and consumer-friendly handling is achieved with the GEA DualSlicer with interleaver. As the name suggests the DualSlicer can slice two calibrated product logs such as a round sausage or an uncured ham at the same time. The system synchronizes all components to produce perfect slices with the minimum give-away, maximum yield and a high percentage of on-weight packs.

The interleaver is designed for high-speed operation, operator safety and easy handling. With two separate film drives to slicer can process each log independently even if the products are different. The interleaver film is positioned in between every single slice in the slicing process of the product and makes it very convenient to separate the portions. Operators can fix the overall paper length for each portion which allows the tare weight to be set into the calibrated checkweigher GEA Check 4000. This prevents unnecessary rejected packs. Paper jams can be cleared without stopping the machine.

The GEA ShingleLoader 600 automatic loading system provides a continuous flow of product to the thermoformer. It also allows the products to be overlapped within the package to create a more attractive shelf appeal and to reduce the size of the overall packs to minimize the use of plastic materials and make the best use of available retail space.

Thermoforming is performed by GEA's new PowerPak PLUS thermoformer. The new machine includes a host of new features that combine to improve packaging quality, reduce film consumption, make handling simpler for operators and improve overall reliability. These advancements include transparent sliding doors that are hygienic, provide easy access for maintenance and a perfect view of the machine to help operators judge when films need changing. The film rollers have been standardized for easy maintenance and reduced inventory. GEA engineers have also supported the top and bottom webs on both sides, rather than just one, so that the process can be more accurately controlled. Both films are adjusted automatically, so the pack seals are always perfect, and there is no need for a skilled engineer watching over the machine all the time. These advancements have allowed GEA to reduce the forces on the top web by around 75% allowing the use of thinner films (and even mono films) without losing structural integrity or pulling the labels out of shape. The line at Ramón Ventulà is completed with the GEA PowerGuide Speed that funnels multiple pack lanes into one for final packaging. The integration of the GEA equipment throughout the line enables it to produce slices of the highest quality, with consistent thickness and an output of 1.600 kg/h.