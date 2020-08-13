Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  GEA Group AG    G1A   DE0006602006

GEA GROUP AG

(G1A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GEA : builds process plant for the production of immunoglobulin for CSL Behring in Bern

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 04:18am EDT
Based on previous collaborations, GEA Group's comprehensive range of plant and components helped CSL Behring to increase its production capacity for life-saving immunoglobulins during Project 'PROTINUS'. (Photo: BLICKPUNKT PHOTODESIGN, Daniel Bödeker)

'PROTINUS' (lat. forward, further') is the name of the project with which the biopharmaceutical company CSL Behring will significantly increase the production capacity of immunoglobulin at its site. GEA received the order for the process plant, the heart of the facility.

The two additional production lines will enable a further 90,000 patients per year to be supplied with life-saving drugs. Thanks to the good cooperation of all parties involved in the project, it was possible to continue the project on schedule despite the global corona pandemic. Following the successful commissioning of the modules I and II also in Berne, Switzerland (2007 and 2009) and modules III and IV at CSL Behring's Melbourne, Australia site (2013 and 2017), this is now the third GEA process plant at CSL Behring to be commissioned with modules V and VI.

High demands on plants and process safety

CSL Behring relied on GEA not only because of the good experience with the previous projects in Berne and Melbourne. As a supplier of sterile process plants with many years of experience, GEA can draw on the extensive theoretical knowledge and professional competence of its engineers to provide modern, customized and cost-efficient process lines for the production of new drugs in accordance with the current requirements of the global drug regulatory authorities. The technological competence for the biotechnology industry includes cultivation, fermentation, separation, homogenization, crystallization, concentration, freeze drying and fractionation, complemented by a comprehensive range of bioreactors, fermenters, vessels and high-quality components. GEA plants are also characterized by high availability and economical operation. This is backed up by a long history, combined with a great deal of competence and experience in this field. In fact, the first pharmaceutical plant was built back in the 1970s. Since the 1980s the company has strategically focused on biopharmaceutical applications.

Recipe for success: Integration in the engineering process and continuous improvements

The 'PROTINUS' project in Berne had other success factors. For example, GEA was able to build on the many years of experience gained with the running plants in Berne and Melbourne. This was another reason why GEA was involved in the engineering process from the very beginning. Together with CSL Behring, GEA continued to work on the degree of automation and took it to new levels. Significant progress was made in the areas of 'increased availability', 'operability' and 'safety'. A concrete example: As an improvement on the previous modules, a purely manual switchover panel could be replaced by a complex valve combination in the clean room. This allows CIP cleaning and product transfer without risk of contamination in parallel and without manual operator actions.

Immunoglobulin - life saver for many people and the possibility to lead a normal life again

'Our greatest incentive in this project is that the additional production capacity will enable around 90,000 people per year to lead a normal life,' says Pierre Caloz, Head of Manufacturing EU & APAC, CSL Behring. CSL Behring has therefore invested 250 million Swiss francs in the project, creating 50 new jobs. Immunoglobulins are proteins of the globulin class. They are used to defend the human organism against foreign substances that have entered the body. They therefore play a central role in the immune defense. They are used in autoimmune diseases as well as in passive immunization against certain pathogens and in cancer therapy.

Disclaimer

GEA Group AG published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 08:17:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GEA GROUP AG
04:18aGEA : builds process plant for the production of immunoglobulin for CSL Behring ..
PU
08/12GEA GROUP : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
08/12GEA GROUP : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08/12GEA GROUP : Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Buy rating
MD
08/12GEA GROUP : Gets a Neutral rating from Warburg Research
MD
08/12GEA GROUP : Baader Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
08/12GEA GROUP : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
MD
08/12GEA GROUP : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
08/12GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : GEA achieves significant improvement in earnings ..
EQ
08/12GEA : achieves significant improvement in earnings despite COVID-19 effects &nda..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 687 M 5 533 M 5 533 M
Net income 2020 134 M 159 M 159 M
Net Debt 2020 126 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,0x
Yield 2020 2,41%
Capitalization 5 480 M 6 462 M 6 470 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 18 392
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart GEA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
GEA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 26,30 €
Last Close Price 30,16 €
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target -12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Klebert Chairman-Executive Board
Helmut Perlet Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Giloth Chief Operating Officer
Marcus A. Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Hartmut Eberlein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEA GROUP AG2.31%6 462
ATLAS COPCO AB8.11%53 811
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.26.10%45 519
FANUC CORPORATION-6.64%33 594
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION1.82%26 737
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-3.26%25 774
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group