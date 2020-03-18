Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Gear4music (Holdings) plc    G4M   GB00BW9PJQ87

GEAR4MUSIC (HOLDINGS) PLC

(G4M)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/17 12:35:20 pm
147.5 GBp   -7.81%
03:07aGEAR4MUSIC : Trading Statement
PU
2019GEAR4MUSIC : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
2019GEAR4MUSIC : Trading Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gear4music : Trading Statement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 03:07am EDT

RNS Number : 5280G

Gear4music (Holdings) PLC

18 March 2020

18 March 2020

Gear4music (Holdings) plc

Trading Update

Gear4music (Holdings) plc ("Gear4music" or "the Group"), the largest UK based online retailer of musical instruments and music equipment, announces that further to the trading update on 23 January 2020, the Board conﬁrms that it does not expect the Coronavirus outbreak to have an adverse impact on the Group's trading for the current ﬁnancial year ending 31 March 2020, and as previously stated is conﬁdent results will be at least in line with the Board's expectations.

Supply chains are currently opera ng as normal, and we have pre-planned for some disrup on by way of tac cal forward purchasing. We are conﬁdent that we hold sucient inventory to con nue serving customers for several months, with additional stock on the way, and the financial resources to secure further inventory as necessary.

Our delivery partners are opera ng largely as normal, and we con nue to see good demand as we successfully deliver into the UK and mainland European countries, including Italy, France and Germany.

The Group is taking all appropriate precau ons to keep people safe while ensuring ongoing opera ons, and whilst we cannot predict the long-term impact of the outbreak, the Group has the beneﬁt of an online business model and is appropriately positioned for the year ahead.

The Group will, as previously announced, provide a trading update for the 12 months ending 31 March 2020 on 23 April 2020.

- Ends -

Enquiries:

Gear4music

+44 (0)20 3865 9668

Andrew Wass, Chief Executive Officer

Chris Scott, Chief Financial Officer

N+1 Singer - Nominated Adviser and Broker

+44 (0)20 7496 3000

Peter Steel/Justin McKeegan, Corporate Finance

Tom Salvesen, Corporate Broking

Alma - Financial PR

+44 (0)20 3405 0205

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett

gear4music@almapr.co.uk

Helena Bogle

About Gear4music.com

Opera ng from a Head Oce in York, and Distribu on Centres and showrooms in York, Sweden and Germany, the Group sells own-brand musical instruments and music equipment alongside premium third-party brands including Fender, Yamaha and Roland, to customers ranging from beginners to musical enthusiasts and professionals, in the UK, Europe and, more recently, into the Rest of the World.

Having developed its own e-commerce pla orm, with mul lingual, mul currency websites delivering to over 190 countries, the Group has rapidly expanded its database and continues to build its overseas presence.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

TSTMZGMFNNZGGZM

Disclaimer

Gear4Music Holdings plc published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 07:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GEAR4MUSIC (HOLDINGS) PLC
03:07aGEAR4MUSIC : Trading Statement
PU
2019GEAR4MUSIC : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
2019GEAR4MUSIC : Trading Update
PU
2019GEAR4MUSIC : Holding(s) in Company
PU
2019GEAR4MUSIC : Final Results
PU
2019GEAR4MUSIC HOLDINGS PLC : annual earnings release
2019Positive U.S. jobs data, trade relief thrust UK shares higher
RE
2018GEAR4MUSIC : AGM Statement and Trading Update
PU
2018GEAR4MUSIC : Annual Financial Report & Notice of AGM
PU
2018GEAR4MUSIC : Director / PDMR dealings / Additional Listing
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 127 M
EBIT 2020 1,60 M
Net income 2020 0,70 M
Debt 2020 8,80 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 42,1x
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
EV / Sales2021 0,27x
Capitalization 30,9 M
Chart GEAR4MUSIC (HOLDINGS) PLC
Duration : Period :
Gear4music (Holdings) plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEAR4MUSIC (HOLDINGS) PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 275,00  GBp
Last Close Price 147,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 86,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 69,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Paul Wass Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eric Kenelm Ford Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher David Scott CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Tom Walder Chief Technology Officer
Gareth John Bevan Executive Director & Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEAR4MUSIC (HOLDINGS) PLC-41.58%37
ULTA BEAUTY-38.93%8 837
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-24.46%8 278
NEXT-39.07%6 568
GRANDVISION-27.83%5 513
FIELMANN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-30.56%4 612
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group