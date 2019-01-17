Log in
01/17/2019 | 01:05am EST

MEDIA RELEASE

First information on the year 2018

The Geberit Group achieved solid sales growth in 2018. Sales grew by 5.9% to CHF 3081 million. After currency adjustment, this represents an increase of 3.1%. In terms of results, Management expects an operating cashflow margin of around 28 percent for the entire year. The financial statements and annual report for 2018 will be released on 12 March 2019.

Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information.

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.

Yours sincerely,

Roman Sidler
Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Geberit AG
Schachenstrasse 77, CH-8645 Jona
T: +41 55 221 69 47
F: +41 55 221 67 47
geberit.information@geberit.com
www.geberit.com

About Geberit

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 29 production facilities, of which six are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in around 50 countries, Geberit generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion in 2018. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.

Media Releases via WhatsApp

You can receive media releases from the Geberit Group directly on your smartphone via WhatsApp.

To stay up to date with the latest news from Geberit, follow these three steps:

1. Download WhatsApp onto your smartphone.

2. Save Geberit's number +41 79 350 03 15 as a contact on your smartphone.

3. Send a message with "Start" and your name to this contact via WhatsApp.

4. If you no longer want to use the service, send us a WhatsApp message with "Stop".




