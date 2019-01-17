First information on the year 2018

The Geberit Group achieved solid sales growth in 2018. Sales grew by 5.9% to CHF 3081 million. After currency adjustment, this represents an increase of 3.1%. In terms of results, Management expects an operating cashflow margin of around 28 percent for the entire year. The financial statements and annual report for 2018 will be released on 12 March 2019.

