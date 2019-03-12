Log in
GEBERIT

Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 03/11 12:30:24 pm
407.9 CHF   +1.22%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Geberit : sees challenging 2019 after consensus-beating fourth-quarter net profit

0
03/12/2019 | 02:15am EDT

BERLIN (Reuters) - Geberit reported higher than expected net profit in the fourth quarter, the plumbing supplies maker said on Tuesday, forecasting a challenging year due to political uncertainties.

"Italy is assessed more cautiously due to political circumstances, while a downward trend is foreseeable in the United Kingdom as a result of the uncertainty in relation to Brexit," Geberit said in a statement.

The Swiss company reported a decline in net profit by 5.6 percent to 104.5 million Swiss francs (£78.31 million) in the fourth quarter, beating analyst expectations for 102 million francs in a Reuters Data poll.

Geberit will propose a dividend of 10.80 francs, below an analyst consensus of 11.00 francs.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 3 082 M
EBIT 2018 721 M
Net income 2018 593 M
Debt 2018 515 M
Yield 2018 2,72%
P/E ratio 2018 25,02
P/E ratio 2019 23,74
EV / Sales 2018 5,07x
EV / Sales 2019 4,99x
Capitalization 15 109 M
Technical analysis trends GEBERIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 393  CHF
Spread / Average Target -3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Buhl Chief Executive Officer
Albert M. Baehny Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Ziegler Head-Operations
Roland Iff Chief Financial Officer
Felix Klaiber Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEBERIT6.70%14 807
MEXICHEM SAB DE CV-11.29%4 759
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BLDG MTLS CO LTD--.--%3 152
RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LTD4.04%2 590
ASTRAL POLY TECHNIK LTD6.43%2 054
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LTD12.24%1 729
