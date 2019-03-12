Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Geberit    GEBN   CH0030170408

GEBERIT

(GEBN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 03/11 12:30:24 pm
407.9 CHF   +1.22%
02:15aGEBERIT : sees challenging 2019 after consensus-beating fourth-quarter net profit
RE
02:15aNew member of the Geberit Board of Directors
TE
02:10aInformation Annual Results 2018
TE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Information Annual Results 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 02:10am EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

Information Annual Results 2018

As in previous years, the construction industry in 2018 was shaped by developments that varied by region. In the year-on-year comparison, the market environment was characterised by increased volatility and a declining growth momentum in certain markets. Solid sales growth and high profitability led to a good financial year, which further consolidated Geberit's position as the leading supplier of sanitary products in Europe. Consolidated sales in 2018 increased by 5.9% to CHF 3081 million. Total growth comprised growth in local currencies of +3.1% and a foreign currency effect of +2.8%. Operating profit (EBIT) adjusted for one-off costs related to the Sanitec acquisition and integration increased by 5.4% to CHF 744 million and the correspondingly adjusted EBIT margin came to 24.2%. Adjusted net income rose by 3.7% to CHF 626 million, with an adjusted return on sales of 20.3%. Adjusted earnings per share improved by 4.7% to CHF 17.21. A distribution of CHF 10.80 will be proposed to the General Meeting, an increase of 3.8% compared to the prior year.

Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information.

The online version of the complete annual report is available on www.geberit.com/annualreport.

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.

Yours sincerely,

Roman Sidler
Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Geberit AG
Schachenstrasse 77, CH-8645 Jona
T: +41 55 221 69 47
F: +41 55 221 67 47
geberit.information@geberit.com
http://www.geberit.com

About Geberit

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 29 production facilities, of which six are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in around 50 countries, Geberit generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion in 2018. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.

Media Releases via WhatsApp

You can receive media releases from the Geberit Group directly on your smartphone via WhatsApp.

To stay up to date with the latest news from Geberit, follow these three steps:

1. Download WhatsApp onto your smartphone.

2. Save Geberit's number +41 79 350 03 15 as a contact on your smartphone.

3. Send a message with "Start" and your name to this contact via WhatsApp.

4. If you no longer want to use the service, send us a WhatsApp message with "Stop".




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GEBERIT
02:15aGEBERIT : sees challenging 2019 after consensus-beating fourth-quarter net profi..
RE
02:15aNew member of the Geberit Board of Directors
TE
02:10aInformation Annual Results 2018
TE
03/07GEBERIT AG : annual earnings release
02/25Change to the Geberit Board of Directors
TE
01/17First information on the year 2018
TE
01/14GEBERIT AG : annual sales release
2018Europe gives up gains as earnings disappointments from Lufthansa, BNP Paribas..
RE
2018GEBERIT : more cautious about building industry, lowers sales outlook
RE
2018Information on the third quarter results 2018
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 3 082 M
EBIT 2018 721 M
Net income 2018 593 M
Debt 2018 515 M
Yield 2018 2,72%
P/E ratio 2018 25,02
P/E ratio 2019 23,74
EV / Sales 2018 5,07x
EV / Sales 2019 4,99x
Capitalization 15 109 M
Chart GEBERIT
Duration : Period :
Geberit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEBERIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 393  CHF
Spread / Average Target -3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Buhl Chief Executive Officer
Albert M. Baehny Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Ziegler Head-Operations
Roland Iff Chief Financial Officer
Felix Klaiber Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEBERIT6.70%14 807
MEXICHEM SAB DE CV-11.29%4 759
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BLDG MTLS CO LTD--.--%3 152
RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LTD4.04%2 590
ASTRAL POLY TECHNIK LTD6.43%2 054
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LTD12.24%1 729
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.