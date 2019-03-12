Information Annual Results 2018

As in previous years, the construction industry in 2018 was shaped by developments that varied by region. In the year-on-year comparison, the market environment was characterised by increased volatility and a declining growth momentum in certain markets. Solid sales growth and high profitability led to a good financial year, which further consolidated Geberit's position as the leading supplier of sanitary products in Europe. Consolidated sales in 2018 increased by 5.9% to CHF 3081 million. Total growth comprised growth in local currencies of +3.1% and a foreign currency effect of +2.8%. Operating profit (EBIT) adjusted for one-off costs related to the Sanitec acquisition and integration increased by 5.4% to CHF 744 million and the correspondingly adjusted EBIT margin came to 24.2%. Adjusted net income rose by 3.7% to CHF 626 million, with an adjusted return on sales of 20.3%. Adjusted earnings per share improved by 4.7% to CHF 17.21. A distribution of CHF 10.80 will be proposed to the General Meeting, an increase of 3.8% compared to the prior year.

