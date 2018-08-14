Log in
Information on the first half-year 2018

08/14/2018 | 07:15am CEST

MEDIA RELEASE

Information on the first half-year results 2018

The Geberit Group posted very good results in the first half of 2018. Overall, sales increased by 11.0% to CHF 1,630 million in the first six months of the year. Currency-adjusted sales improved by 4.3%. Operating cashflow increased by 11.6% to CHF 485 million and adjusted net income grew by 13.1% to CHF 362 million. For 2018 as a whole, Management expects to achieve currency-adjusted sales growth of around 4% and an operating cashflow margin at the previous year's level.

Read more on: http://www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com/en for additional information.

The half-year report is available on https://geberit.com/halfyearreport.

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.

Yours sincerely,

Roman Sidler
Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Geberit AG
Schachenstrasse 77, CH-8645 Jona
T: +41 55 221 69 47
F: +41 55 221 67 47
geberit.information@geberit.com
http://www.geberit.com

About Geberit

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 30 production facilities, of which 6 are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in around 50 countries, Geberit generated net sales of CHF 2.9 billion in 2017. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.

Media Releases via WhatsApp

You can receive media releases from the Geberit Group directly on your smartphone via WhatsApp.

To stay up to date with the latest news from Geberit, follow these three steps:

1. Download WhatsApp onto your smartphone.

2. Save Geberit's number +41 79 350 03 15 as a contact on your smartphone.

3. Send a message with "Start" and your name to this contact via WhatsApp.

4. If you no longer want to use the service, send us a WhatsApp message with "Stop".




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 3 134 M
EBIT 2018 751 M
Net income 2018 617 M
Debt 2018 413 M
Yield 2018 2,59%
P/E ratio 2018 26,08
P/E ratio 2019 23,73
EV / Sales 2018 5,29x
EV / Sales 2019 5,07x
Capitalization 16 169 M
Chart GEBERIT
Duration : Period :
Geberit Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEBERIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 457  CHF
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Buhl Chief Executive Officer
Albert M. Baehny Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Ziegler Head-Operations
Roland Iff Chief Financial Officer
Felix Klaiber Head-Technology & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEBERIT1.70%16 452
MEXICHEM SAB DE CV32.49%7 311
RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORPORATION LTD71.36%3 443
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BLDG MTLS CO LTD--.--%3 202
ASTRAL POLY TECHNIK LTD33.08%1 915
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LTD-10.22%1 815
