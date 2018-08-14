Information on the first half-year 2018

The Geberit Group posted very good results in the first half of 2018. Overall, sales increased by 11.0% to CHF 1,630 million in the first six months of the year. Currency-adjusted sales improved by 4.3%. Operating cashflow increased by 11.6% to CHF 485 million and adjusted net income grew by 13.1% to CHF 362 million. For 2018 as a whole, Management expects to achieve currency-adjusted sales growth of around 4% and an operating cashflow margin at the previous year's level.

