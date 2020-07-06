Log in
First information on the first half-year results 2020

07/06/2020 | 01:05am EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

First information on the first half-year results 2020

In the first half of 2020, the business performance of the Geberit Group was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and negative currency developments. In the second quarter in particular, restrictions enforced due to COVID-19 resulted in a significant decline in sales in the individual markets. Currency-adjusted net sales fell by 4.5% in the first six months of 2020. In Swiss francs, this figure fell by 9.8%.

Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information.

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.

Yours sincerely,

Roman Sidler
Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Geberit AG
Schachenstrasse 77, CH-8645 Jona
T: +41 55 221 69 47
F: +41 55 221 67 47
corporate.communications@geberit.com

www.geberit.com

About Geberit

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 29 production facilities, of which 6 are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in around 50 countries, Geberit generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion in 2019. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.




