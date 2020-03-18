Geberit : Directive of Geberit AG on the General Meeting of 1 April 2020

Rapperswil-Jona, 18 March 2020

Directive of Geberit AG on the General Meeting of 1 April 2020: No physical participation, exercising of rights exclusively through the independent proxy

Dear shareholders,

As you have learned through the media, public and private events have been banned until 19 April 2020.

Based on Art. 6a of Ordinance 2 on measures to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the version from 16 March 2020, the Board of Directors has therefore decided that shareholders of Geberit AG may exercise their rights at the General Meeting on 1 April 2020 exclusively through the independent proxy. This measure allows us to hold the General Meeting as planned despite the current situation.

If you have not yet registered for the General Meeting or have not yet issued a power of attorney : Please use either the registration and instruction forms enclosed with this letter or the shareholder platform Sherpany (see also the instructions for this in the enclosure) to issue a power of attorney and instructions to the independent proxy. You can also find information on how to issue a power of attorney and instructions to the independent proxy on pages 14 and 15 of the invitation. Shareholders who have already registered for physical participation:

To ensure that you can cast your vote, you must send us your instruction form to grant power of attorney and issue your instructions to the independent proxy. Please use either the registration and instruction forms enclosed with this letter or the shareholder platform Sherpany (see also the instructions for this in the enclosure) to issue a power of attorney and instructions to the independent proxy. You can also find information on how to issue a power of attorney and instructions to the independent proxy on pages 14 and 15 of the invitation.

Shareholders who would like to pose a question during the General Meeting can do this in advance by sending their questions to the e-mail address generalmeeting@geberit.com. The questions will be answered during the General Meeting and entered in the minutes.

Thank you for your understanding.

Kind regards,

Albert M. Baehny

Chairman of the Board of Directors

