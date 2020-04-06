Geberit : First information on Q1 2020

Log in
04/06/2020 | 01:01am EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

First information on Q1 2020

Solid net sales growth in the first quarter

Geberit AG, Rapperswil-Jona, 6 April 2020

The Geberit Group achieved solid net sales growth in the first quarter of 2020. Currency- adjusted net sales increased by 1.5%. In Swiss francs, a decrease of 3.9% was recorded. The COVID-19 pandemic started to have a negative impact in selected markets in the second half of March.

In the first quarter of 2020, net sales for the Geberit Group decreased by 3.9% to CHF 798 million. This includes negative currency effects of CHF 45 million. Despite the negative impact of COVID-19 in the second half of March, an increase in local currencies of 1.5% was recorded.

In local currencies, net sales in Europe grew by 2.7% and in America by 0.8%. On the other hand, net sales decreased in the Middle East/Africa region by 15.3% and in the Far East/Pacific region by 21.6%. In the product areas, net sales in local currencies increased by 2.2% in Installation and Flushing Systems and by 2.3% in Piping Systems, while net sales in Bathroom Systems declined slightly by 0.2%.

Since mid-March, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to negative effects on the building construction industry in Europe. Construction sites in several countries - currently in Italy, France, Austria, the United Kingdom and Spain - have been shut-down and showrooms are largely closed across Europe. The supply chain at Geberit is intact. Due to the volatile and uncertain situation, it is currently impossible to make an outlook for the building construction markets. However, due to the strong fundamentals and the very solid balance sheet, Geberit will continue to pursue its strategic agenda and operational priorities. It will not make any compromises on the fundamentals or take measures which would harm the current position or the future potential, for example by reducing R&D efforts and budgets. Management is convinced that Geberit is well equipped for the current and upcoming challenges and is well positioned to emerge stronger from this disruptive global economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A conference call is scheduled for 6 April 2020, 9:00 a.m. (CET).

  • Please join by dialling one of the following numbers 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start of the call: Europe +41 (0)22 580 42 16, UK +44 (0)203 009 24 93 USA +1 646 722 49 83.
  • A recording will be available from 11:00 a.m. (for 48 hours) under: Switzerland
    +41 (0)22 567 56 79, UK +44 (0)203 364 51 50, USA +1 844 307 93 62 (please enter conference number 315588868 and # to confirm for the recording).
  • The recording will also be available from 2:00 p.m. on www.geberit.com/conferencecall.

Please also visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information after the conference call.

MEDIA RELEASE

For further information, please contact:

Geberit AG

Schachenstrasse 77, CH-8645 Jona

Christian Buhl, CEO

Tel. +41 (0)55 221 63 46

Roland Iff, CFO

Tel. +41 (0)55 221 66 39

Roman Sidler, Corporate Communications & IR

Tel. +41 (0)55 221 69 47

About Geberit

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 29 production facilities, of which 6 are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil -Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in around 50 countries, Geberit generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion in 2019. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.

2

Disclaimer

Geberit AG published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 05:00:01 UTC
