Geberit : reports Q2 sales dip as pandemic hits construction sector

Geberit reported a 15.9% dip in second quarter sales, the Swiss building materials supplier said on Monday, as construction activity declined during the coronavirus pandemic.

Geberit, whose piping and bathroom products are mainly used by plumbers, said its sales fell to 671 million Swiss francs (£569.37 million) in the second quarter from 797 million francs a year earlier.

The company said it was still not possible to give an outlook due to the ongoing uncertainties related to the pandemic.

