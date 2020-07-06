Log in
GEBERIT AG

GEBERIT AG

(GEBN)
Geberit : reports Q2 sales dip as pandemic hits construction sector

07/06/2020 | 01:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of shower toilet and plumbing supplies maker Geberit is seen in Rapperswil-Jona

Geberit reported a 15.9% dip in second quarter sales, the Swiss building materials supplier said on Monday, as construction activity declined during the coronavirus pandemic.

Geberit, whose piping and bathroom products are mainly used by plumbers, said its sales fell to 671 million Swiss francs (£569.37 million) in the second quarter from 797 million francs a year earlier.

The company said it was still not possible to give an outlook due to the ongoing uncertainties related to the pandemic.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michelle Martin)

