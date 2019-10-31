Information on the third quarter results 2019

The Geberit Group posted very good results in the first three quarters of 2019. Overall, sales increased slightly by 0.4% to CHF 2,381 million in the first nine months. Currency-adjusted sales climbed by 3.9%. Operating cashflow (EBITDA) increased by 4.8% to CHF 732 million; the EBITDA margin amounted to 30.8%. Net income increased by 4.1% to CHF 536 million, with a return on sales of 22.5%. For 2019 as a whole, Management expects to achieve currency-adjusted sales growth of 3-4% and an operating cashflow margin of around 29%.

Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information.

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.