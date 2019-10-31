Log in
Information on the third quarter results 2019

0
10/31/2019

MEDIA RELEASE

Information on the third quarter results 2019

The Geberit Group posted very good results in the first three quarters of 2019. Overall, sales increased slightly by 0.4% to CHF 2,381 million in the first nine months. Currency-adjusted sales climbed by 3.9%. Operating cashflow (EBITDA) increased by 4.8% to CHF 732 million; the EBITDA margin amounted to 30.8%. Net income increased by 4.1% to CHF 536 million, with a return on sales of 22.5%. For 2019 as a whole, Management expects to achieve currency-adjusted sales growth of 3-4% and an operating cashflow margin of around 29%.

Read more on: www.geberit.com/mediarelease. Please visit our website www.geberit.com for additional information.

Don't hesitate to contact us for any other inquiries.

Yours sincerely,

Roman Sidler
Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Geberit AG
Schachenstrasse 77, CH-8645 Jona
T: +41 55 221 69 47
F: +41 55 221 67 47
geberit.information@geberit.com
http://www.geberit.com

About Geberit

The globally operating Geberit Group is a European leader in the field of sanitary products. Geberit operates with a strong local presence in most European countries, providing unique added value when it comes to sanitary technology and bathroom ceramics. The production network encompasses 29 production facilities, of which six are located overseas. The Group is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland. With around 12,000 employees in around 50 countries, Geberit generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion in 2018. The Geberit shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and have been included in the SMI (Swiss Market Index) since 2012.




