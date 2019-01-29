Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  GECI International    GECP   FR0000079634

GECI INTERNATIONAL (GECP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/29 11:35:29 am
0.1645 EUR   -2.66%
12:35pGECI INTERNATIONAL : Agreement with ODI-X Ltd
AN
2018GECI INTERNATIONAL : Half Year Financial Financial Figures 2018-2019
AN
2018GECI INTERNATIONAL : Half-year results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Geci International : Agreement with ODI-X Ltd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 12:35pm EST

GECI International expands its cyber security platform
and signs an agreement with ODI-X LTD, an Israeli cyber security start-up.

Present in CYBERTECH - TEL AVIV where 15 000 visitors from 80 different countries are expected, this conference is an opportunity for GECI International teams to discover innovative solutions in response to the most acute cyber security issues of the Economic and industrial world. Faced with these new challenges, the goal for GECI International is to continue its strategy of expanding its cyber security Solutions and Services platform in order to offer its customers, large industrial and SME, a coherent set of defense of their assets and heritage.

In this context, GECI International, specializing in the consulting on digital technologies and transformation, has signed with ODI-X LTD, an Israeli company of disarmament and reconstruction technologies (CDR-content disarmament & Rebuilding), an agreement to commercialize its products. ODI-X Ltd neutralizes targeted cyber-attacks embedded in files before they enter the network of companies and institutions of all sizes. It thus guarantees the integrity of the processed data and is a complete protection against known and unknown threats, which gives it a real competitive advantage.

The offer is deployed in different forms:

  • OdiX kiosk, an interactive kiosk for removable media
  • Add-on OdiX Mail, integrated with the messaging gateway for secure attachments
  • OdiX Netfolder, a shared directory
  • API OdiX Engine, to integrate CDR technology into developed applications

These solutions are easily and quickly integrated into all organizations and conform to the RGPD regulations.

With this agreement, GECI International and its subsidiary in Israel, GECI Advanced Technologies, intend to strengthen their offer with proven solutions and products, and confirm their commitment to continue partnerships with the leading Israeli high-tech ecosystem in cybersecurity.

A second trade agreement has been signed at the CYBERTECH trade fair, which is awaiting authorization to release the corresponding communique.

More information

GECI INTERNATIONAL - SMART SOLUTIONS FOR A SMART WORLD
GECI International is addressing the key technological challenges facing our society by offering its clients an integration platform, from R&D through to project implementation, against a backdrop of industrial and information system security. For 35 years, GECI International has successfully demonstrated its ability to lead major complex projects, bringing together a global network of technological and strategic partners and innovative high-growth companies.

GECI International is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris - Compartment C - and is part of the CAC Small and CAC Technology indices. GECI International is eligible for the SRD long-only deferred settlement service. ISIN (shares): FR0000079634 - GECP / ISIN (BSAR A warrants): FR0013266764 - GECBT
 
Contacts : GECI INTERNATIONAL - Cécile Beckerich : Tel. : +33 (0)1 46 12 00 00 / cecile.beckerich@geci.net
Agence CALYPTUS - Cyril Combe : Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 / geci@calyptus.net

Regulated information
News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56887-290119-agreement-with-odi-x-ltd-eng.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GECI INTERNATIONAL
12:35pGECI INTERNATIONAL : Agreement with ODI-X Ltd
AN
2018GECI INTERNATIONAL : Half Year Financial Financial Figures 2018-2019
AN
2018GECI INTERNATIONAL : Half-year results
CO
2018GECI INTERNATIONAL SA : half-yearly earnings release
2018GECI INTERNATIONAL : Financial Figures S1 2018/2019 GECI International
AQ
2018GECI INTERNATIONAL : Financial Figures S1 2018/2019 GECI International
AN
2018GECI INTERNATIONAL : 2018-19 Financial Targets
AN
2018GECI INTERNATIONAL : Financial Figures Q1 2018-2019 GECI International
AQ
2018GECI INTERNATIONAL : Financial Figures Q1 2018-2019 GECI International
AN
2018GECI INTERNATIONAL : Annual Results 2017-2018 ENG
AN
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2012 89,1 M
EBIT 2012 8,10 M
Net income 2012 5,30 M
Debt 2012 109 M
Yield 2012 -
P/E ratio 2012 0,94
P/E ratio 2013 -
Capi. / Sales 2012 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2013 -
Capitalization 28,2 M
Chart GECI INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
GECI International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GECI INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Serge Bitboul Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maïté Escande Chief Financial Officer
Gérard Delage Independent Director
Frédérique Valette Director
Gérard Nicou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GECI INTERNATIONAL67.33%32
BOEING COMPANY (THE)12.93%206 125
AIRBUS SE13.65%84 730
TEXTRON14.37%12 828
DASSAULT AVIATION8.02%12 425
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD6.19%4 106
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.