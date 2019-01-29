Geci International : Agreement with ODI-X Ltd

GECI International expands its cyber security platform

and signs an agreement with ODI-X LTD, an Israeli cyber security start-up.

Present in CYBERTECH - TEL AVIV where 15 000 visitors from 80 different countries are expected, this conference is an opportunity for GECI International teams to discover innovative solutions in response to the most acute cyber security issues of the Economic and industrial world. Faced with these new challenges, the goal for GECI International is to continue its strategy of expanding its cyber security Solutions and Services platform in order to offer its customers, large industrial and SME, a coherent set of defense of their assets and heritage.

In this context, GECI International, specializing in the consulting on digital technologies and transformation, has signed with ODI-X LTD, an Israeli company of disarmament and reconstruction technologies (CDR-content disarmament & Rebuilding), an agreement to commercialize its products. ODI-X Ltd neutralizes targeted cyber-attacks embedded in files before they enter the network of companies and institutions of all sizes. It thus guarantees the integrity of the processed data and is a complete protection against known and unknown threats, which gives it a real competitive advantage.

The offer is deployed in different forms:

OdiX kiosk, an interactive kiosk for removable media

Add-on OdiX Mail, integrated with the messaging gateway for secure attachments

OdiX Netfolder, a shared directory

API OdiX Engine, to integrate CDR technology into developed applications

These solutions are easily and quickly integrated into all organizations and conform to the RGPD regulations.

With this agreement, GECI International and its subsidiary in Israel, GECI Advanced Technologies, intend to strengthen their offer with proven solutions and products, and confirm their commitment to continue partnerships with the leading Israeli high-tech ecosystem in cybersecurity.

A second trade agreement has been signed at the CYBERTECH trade fair, which is awaiting authorization to release the corresponding communique.

