Gecina : Béatrice Judel appointed Head of Sales and Marketing for the Residential division

09/03/2018 | 06:32pm CEST

Béatrice Judel, 52, is an ENSMA engineer and has nearly 30 years' experience in marketing, communications and sales roles in the real estate, tourism, media and transport sectors. From 2013, she was Marketing, Digital and Communication Director for the Pierre&Vacances-Center Parcs Group's real estate branch.

Béatrice Judel began her career with Air France, as a sales manager and project leader (1988-1999). She then moved to the newspaper Le Parisien, part of the Editions Philippe Amaury press group, as Sales Director Distribution, before joining Servisair (Derichebourg Group) in 2005 as VP Business Development European Airlines. In 2007, she became Marketing, Sales and Communications Director for Taxis Bleus. In 2010, she returned to the Editions Philippe Amaury press group as Sales Director Advertising for the various editions of Le Parisien and the newspaper L'Équipe, at the heart of the Amaury Media agency.

Disclaimer

Gecina SA published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 16:31:01 UTC
