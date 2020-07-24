Gecina : Conditions for accessing or consulting the 2020 half-year report

Paris, July 24, 2020

Conditions for accessing or consulting the 2020 half-year report

Gecina's 2020 Half-Year Report can be consulted on downloaded from the Group's website (www.gecina.fr) in the section Investors / Publications and press releases / Financial reports and universal registration documents.

It is also available free of charge upon request:

by mail: Gecina - 16, rue des Capucines 75002 Paris

by email: actionnaire@gecina.fr

by phone: 0 800 800 976 (toll-free number only available in France)

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at June 2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by its client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings

