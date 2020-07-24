Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Gecina    GFC   FR0010040865

GECINA

(GFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/24 11:40:41 am
108.4 EUR   +4.53%
11:35aGECINA : Conditions for Accessing or Consulting the 2020 Half-Year Report
BU
11:26aGECINA : Conditions for accessing or consulting the 2020 half-year report
PU
07/23GECINA : Earnings at June 30, 2020
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gecina : Conditions for accessing or consulting the 2020 half-year report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 11:26am EDT

Paris, July 24, 2020

Conditions for accessing or consulting the 2020 half-year report

Gecina's 2020 Half-Year Report can be consulted on downloaded from the Group's website (www.gecina.fr) in the section Investors / Publications and press releases / Financial reports and universal registration documents.

It is also available free of charge upon request:

  • by mail: Gecina - 16, rue des Capucines 75002 Paris
  • by email: actionnaire@gecina.fr
  • by phone: 0 800 800 976 (toll-free number only available in France)

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at June 2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by its client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings

www.gecina.fr

GECINA CONTACTS

Financial communications

Press relations

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Julien Landfried

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 65 74

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

julienlandfried@gecina.fr

Virginie Sterling

Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

armellemiclo@gecina.fr

Disclaimer

Gecina SA published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 15:20:25 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GECINA
11:35aGECINA : Conditions for Accessing or Consulting the 2020 Half-Year Report
BU
11:26aGECINA : Conditions for accessing or consulting the 2020 half-year report
PU
07/23GECINA : Earnings at June 30, 2020
BU
07/01GECINA : lets 2,900 sq.m at 136 and 138 bis rue de Grenelle in Paris' 7th arrond..
BU
07/01GECINA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/30GECINA : acquires a residential complex in the heart of Paris
PU
06/15GECINA : lets 1,300 sq.m at 27 rue de la Ville l'Évêque in Paris' Central Busine..
BU
05/04GECINA : Lets 3,600 sq.m of the Biopark Building in Paris and the Cergy-saint Ch..
BU
04/23GECINA :  Business at March 31, 2020
BU
04/23GECINA : Business at March 31, 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 641 M 745 M 745 M
Net income 2020 -355 M -413 M -413 M
Net Debt 2020 7 107 M 8 270 M 8 270 M
P/E ratio 2020 -27,1x
Yield 2020 4,93%
Capitalization 7 622 M 8 832 M 8 870 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 23,0x
Nbr of Employees 513
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart GECINA
Duration : Period :
Gecina Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GECINA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 134,47 €
Last Close Price 103,70 €
Spread / Highest target 83,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Méka Brunel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jérôme Brunel Chairman
Nicolas Dutreuil CFO, Executive Director-Finance & Deputy CEO
Sabine Desnault Executive Director-Research & Development
Jean-Jacques Duchamp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GECINA-35.03%8 832
MIRVAC GROUP-34.28%6 021
GPT GROUP-26.43%5 893
ICADE-41.63%4 853
CHARTER HALL GROUP-9.21%3 438
SAFEHOLD INC.25.68%2 585
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group