Gecina : L1ve Will Welcome Boston Consulting Group's Paris Office

02/10/2020 | 01:55am EST

Regulatory News:

Boston Consulting Group, the prestigious business services firm, has agreed to lease 80% of the premises in l1ve at 75 avenue de la Grande Armée in Paris, with 20,500 sq.m of office space and 3,000 sq.m of services. This firm 12-year lease will come into effect in the fourth quarter of 2022 at the latest.

Built in 1964, L1ve is currently being redeveloped based on a circular economy approach, saving the equivalent of 394 tons of CO2 emissions by reusing 81 tons of materials. The project has been designed by Baumschlager Eberle Architekten, whose ambition is to give the building a new identity while respecting its historical roots.

L1ve is in the final round of the 2020 MIPIM Awards in the “Best Futura Project” category.

“We are delighted to welcome Boston Consulting Group and its Paris office to l1ve. Through its centrality, its high-quality premises and its more carbon-efficient circular economy approach, l1ve embodies tomorrow’s office building: a virtuous living space from an environmental perspective, a work tool with a strong focus on wellbeing and performance, and a series of R&D advances, paving the way for the widescale deployment of YouFirst, Gecina’s service brand”, confirms Méka Brunel, Gecina’s Chief Executive Officer.

“By choosing l1ve for its headquarters in France, Boston Consulting Group will be able to benefit from a unique, eco-responsible environment for sustainably developing its innovation culture and continuing to attract the best talents. This building will have collaborative workspaces and include a lot of green spaces as well. Its central location is close to international transport hubs”, explains Guillaume Charlin, Managing Director of Boston Consulting Group’s Paris Office.

For this transaction, Gecina (Paris:GFC) was advised by the law firm Lacourte Raquin Tatar, Cushman & Wakefield and Hines. BCG was advised by CMS Francis Lefebvre Avocats, Saguez & Partners, CBRE and Jones Lang LaSalle.

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.9 billion euros at end-June 2019. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets in particular. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

www.gecina.fr


© Business Wire 2020
