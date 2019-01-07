Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Gecina    GFC   FR0010040865

GECINA (GFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/07 02:32:28 pm
115.05 EUR   -0.56%
2018GECINA : Hesitation should subside in favor of volatility
2017GECINA SA : half-yearly earnings release
2013GECINA SA : quaterly sales release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Gecina : Two new appointments for Gecina

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 01:44pm EST

Cyril Mescheriakoffjoined Gecina on January 2, 2019 as Executive Director Risks and Internal Audit. As a member of the Executive Committee, he will report to Méka Brunel, Chief Executive Officer.

An HEI engineer, Cyril Mescheriakoff, 46, began his career in 1996 with IBM, which he joined as a Digital Innovation Project Manager. Alongside this, he completed his training with a master's in business administration from IAE, before moving into consulting with Price Waterhouse Coopers from 1999 to 2005, where he was Senior Manager in charge of Operational Strategy for the financial services sector. In 2006, he joined the investment banking arm of Société Générale, where he held several sales and management roles, before being appointed Head of Group Internal Audit for Capital Markets and Asset Management in 2014.

Cyril Mescheriakoff brings 22 years of finance and internal audit experience to continue building on the approach launched by Gecina to strengthen integrated risk management across all its activities.

Sabine Hillenmeyer also joined Gecina on January 2, 2019 as Innovation Director. As a member of the Management Committee, she will report to Sabine Desnault, Executive Director R&D, Innovation and CSR.

A French-American national, Sabine Hillenmeyer, 52, is an HEC graduate and brings 30 years' experience in strategy, mergers and acquisitions, B2B innovation and marketing, particularly in the industrial sector.

After starting out in her career with Bain&Co, in 1993 she joined the Lafarge Group, with which she spent seven years in France then 12 years in the US. She held various functional management positions, including Senior Vice President Group Marketing and Innovation, as well as operational management roles, notably as General Manager of a Lafarge North America division. In 2015, she moved to the investment bank Messier, Maris & Associés as Senior Advisor, before joining the digital strategy advisory firm Kea-Euclyd as Partner Industry in 2017.

This latest appointment will further strengthen the organization of the R&D, Innovation and CSR Division, led by Sabine Desnault, with the creation of the Innovation Division, under Sabine Hillenmeyer's responsibility, and the CSR Division, entrusted to Nicolas Jandot. Nicolas Jandot has been heading up CSR projects since 2017 and will now be CSR Director and a member of the Group's Management Committee.

Disclaimer

Gecina SA published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 18:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GECINA
01:44pGECINA : Two new appointments for Gecina
PU
2018GECINA : invests in Paris Fonds Vert
PU
2018GECINA : finalizes the letting of Ibox - 220,000 sq.m let or relet in total sinc..
PU
2018GECINA : For the third consecutive year, Gecina is ranked first for the represen..
PU
2018GECINA : pre-lets 45% of the IBOX building in Paris
PU
2018GECINA : renews its visual identity and launches YouFirst, its relational brand ..
PU
2018GECINA : to recover 55m of damages following the criminal conviction of its for..
PU
2018GECINA : Business at September 30, 2018
PU
2018GECINA : acquires an off-plan student residence in Ivry-sur-Seine
PU
2018GECINA : Acquisition
CO
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 667 M
EBIT 2018 528 M
Net income 2018 1 219 M
Debt 2018 7 437 M
Yield 2018 4,77%
P/E ratio 2018 7,60
P/E ratio 2019 10,20
EV / Sales 2018 24,4x
EV / Sales 2019 23,5x
Capitalization 8 824 M
Chart GECINA
Duration : Period :
Gecina Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GECINA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 151 €
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Méka Brunel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard Carayon Chairman
Nicolas Dutreuil Executive Director-Finance
Olivier Dangreaux Head-Information Technology & Digital
Jean-Jacques Duchamp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GECINA2.39%10 054
GPT GROUP1.31%6 949
MIRVAC GROUP-1.34%5 753
ICADE0.00%5 647
SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST1.62%2 831
FORTRESS REIT LTD0.42%2 685
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.