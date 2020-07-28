Log in
07/28/2020 | 12:46pm EDT

Paris, July 28, 2020

Gecina announces two new appointments

within its Executive Committee

Valérie Britay has been appointed Deputy CEO in charge of the Office Division from July 27, 2020.

Valérie Britay joined Gecina in July 2017 as Executive Director Offices. She was previously with Unibail-Rodamco (now Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield), where she was Sales Director then Deputy Managing Director of the Office Division, before being appointed Managing Director Retail France. She has an MBA and a DESS in marketing from Paris-Dauphine University.

Elena Minardi, who joined Gecina in April 2018 as Chief of Staff, reporting to Méka Brunel, Chief Executive Officer, will now be part of the Group's Executive Committee as Director of Strategic Planning and Partnerships.

Elena Minardi began her career with DDB then McCann Erickson in Milan, before being recruited by the Umberto Veronesi foundation. In 2011, she joined the London-based McArthurGlen group, where she worked as Brand Partner Marketing Manager, before moving to Paris in 2014 with the consulting firm McKinsey & Company as Senior Associate then Engagement Manager. She graduated from Bocconi University and has an MBA from INSEAD.

Gecina's Executive Committee now has 11 members, including five women.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at June 2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by its client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

www.gecina.fr

GECINA CONTACTS

Financial communications

Press relations

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Julien Landfried

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 65 74

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

julienlandfried@gecina.fr

Virginie Sterling

Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

armellemiclo@gecina.fr

1

Disclaimer

Gecina SA published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 16:45:05 UTC
