Gecina : lets 2,900 sq.m at 136 and 138 bis rue de Grenelle in Paris' 7th arrondissement

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has completed the signing of two leases for a firm six-year period with the Winamax Group, the French online poker and sports betting market leader, for the buildings at 136 and 138 bis rue de Grenelle in Paris’ 7th arrondissement, covering a total of nearly 2,900 sq.m.

This has enabled Gecina to secure its rental visibility for the coming years for these two buildings, which will be continuously occupied without any transitional vacancy phase.

This transaction also shows significant positive reversion compared with the previous leases, confirming the appeal of quality buildings and the good level of rental markets in the Paris Region’s central sectors and Paris City in particular.

