Gecina    GFC   FR0010040865

GECINA

(GFC)
Gecina : lets 2,900 sq.m at 136 and 138 bis rue de Grenelle in Paris' 7th arrondissement

07/01/2020 | 12:24pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has completed the signing of two leases for a firm six-year period with the Winamax Group, the French online poker and sports betting market leader, for the buildings at 136 and 138 bis rue de Grenelle in Paris’ 7th arrondissement, covering a total of nearly 2,900 sq.m.

This has enabled Gecina to secure its rental visibility for the coming years for these two buildings, which will be continuously occupied without any transitional vacancy phase.

This transaction also shows significant positive reversion compared with the previous leases, confirming the appeal of quality buildings and the good level of rental markets in the Paris Region’s central sectors and Paris City in particular.

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 20 billion euros at end-2019. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets in particular. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment, supporting all forms of disability, preserving heritage and facilitating access to housing for as many people as possible.

www.gecina.fr


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 641 M 719 M 719 M
Net income 2020 -207 M -232 M -232 M
Net Debt 2020 7 107 M 7 973 M 7 973 M
P/E ratio 2020 -45,5x
Yield 2020 4,69%
Capitalization 8 086 M 9 099 M 9 071 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 23,7x
Nbr of Employees 513
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart GECINA
Duration : Period :
Gecina Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GECINA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 134,76 €
Last Close Price 110,00 €
Spread / Highest target 72,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Méka Brunel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jérôme Brunel Chairman
Nicolas Dutreuil CFO, Executive Director-Finance & Deputy CEO
Sabine Desnault Executive Director-Research & Development
Jean-Jacques Duchamp Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GECINA-31.08%9 099
MIRVAC GROUP-31.76%5 892
GPT GROUP-25.54%5 608
ICADE-36.12%5 159
CHARTER HALL GROUP-12.55%3 116
SAFEHOLD INC.42.66%2 934
