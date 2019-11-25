Log in
Paris, November 25, 2019

Gecina receives €30m following

a settlement agreement with CaixaBank

Gecina has reached a settlement agreement with CaixaBank (subrogated to the rights of Banco de Valencia) in connection with discussions concerning a pledge guaranteeing a loan operation on Gecina shares, whose validity was disputed by Gecina. Under the terms of this agreement, Gecina has received €30m.

This settlement agreement is part of the recovery proceedings initiated by Gecina, following the ruling on March 11, 2015 by the Criminal Court, confirmed by the Court of Appeals on December 5, 2018, recognizing Gecina's claim for damages due to the unlawful actions of its former executive Joaquín Rivero.

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.9 billion euros at end-June 2019. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

www.gecina.fr

GECINA CONTACTS

Financial communications

Press relations

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Julien Landfried

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 65 74

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

julienlandfried@gecina.fr

Virginie Sterling

Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

armellemiclo@gecina.fr

Gecina SA published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 17:22:05 UTC
