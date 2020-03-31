Paris, March 31, 2020

Gecina will hold its General Meeting as a "closed session" on April 23,

2020, is moderating its 2019 dividend in line with the French

Government's recommendations

and has suspended its guidance for the year

In the context of the health crisis seen in the last few weeks, the Group has taken a number of measures since February 27 to protect the health of its employees, its customers and its partners. Since then, they have been reinforced with various measures, as detailed in the press release from March 23, to help prevent Coronavirus from spreading and offer increased proactive support for the national solidarity effort.

In addition to the specific measures put in place for very small businesses and SMEs whose activities have been shut down, the Group is responding to the Government's appeals for economic solidarity and the moderation of dividend policies for major groups

Gecina is not at this stage making use of the economic support measures put in place by the French State to help the sectors that have been worst affected by the crisis (deferred tax payments, partial unemployment or requirement for employees to take leave entitlements), with all its administrative staff now working remotely.

In this respect, the Gecina Group would like to pay tribute to the continued dedication and outstanding mobilization shown by its employees, while once again highlighting its confidence in their ability to cope with this exceptional situation. The head office staff are continuing to operate by working from home to maintain our relationships with our customers and providers in this difficult context. The continuity of our activities is also being ensured each day by the building staff and superintendents and the student residence managers who are mobilized to support our customers in the residences faced with the lockdown. They are also helping organize solidarity between neighbors in our residences and will be awarded a €1,000 net bonus with their pay for April. Alongside this, the profit sharing and company performance bonuses will be paid under the usual conditions for all staff.

In addition, the Gecina Group is working closely with the Diaconesses Croix Saint-Simon hospital group and has contacted the AP-HP hospital association to offer accommodation for their healthcare workers in the student residences that have been vacated following the closure of schools and universities.

Similarly, to protect women who are victims of domestic violence in the context of the lockdown, the Group has set up a partnership with the dedicated women's charity Fondation des Femmes.

Gecina is fully mobilized and is proposing to moderate its 2019 dividend to €5.30 vs. €5.60 per share, while covering its legal obligations under the SIIC tax system

To align itself with the French Government's recommendations concerning the moderation of dividends paid, Gecina's Board of Directors has therefore decided to submit a proposal at the General Meeting to limit its dividend for 2019 to €5.30 per share (versus €5.60), with this amount covering the Company's legal obligations under the SIIC tax system. As a €2.80 interim dividend was paid out previously on March 6, 2020, the balance of €2.50 per share will be paid in cash on July 3, 2020, subject to this provision being approved by the General Meeting.

Gecina's liquidity position is robust, as indicated in the press release from March 23, 2020, and this proposal is aligned with the Government's recommendations. It will also further strengthen the Group's capacity to mobilize and support all its stakeholders.

While protecting the continuity of the Group's operations and the employment of its staff, the Group intends to fully contribute to the national solidarity effort made necessary by the health situation.

Similarly, following an initiative by the directors receiving compensation (previously attendance fees, concerning five directors and the observer), the company's Board of Directors has unanimously decided to not pay this compensation for the Board meetings devoted specifically to the Covid-19

1