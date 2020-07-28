Gecoss : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Japanese GAAP)

Notes: Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: Yes

As of Mar. 31, 2020:

As of June 30, 2020:

As of Mar. 31, 2020

As of June 30, 2020

1. Results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Japanese GAAP)

3. Earnings forecast for the year ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(Millions of yen) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Basic earnings owners of parent per share % % % % Yen First half ¥51,100 (7.1) ¥2,700 4.0 ¥2,850 1.6 ¥1,950 2.1 ¥53.58 Full year ¥114,000 (0.3) ¥6,450 2.1 ¥6,800 1.4 ¥4,650 5.5 ¥127.76

Note: Revision to the forecast for earnings announced most recently: Yes

* Notes to the Consolidated Financial Results

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and re-disclosure of revisions Changes in accounting policies pursuant to revision in accounting standards, etc.: None Changes in accounting policies other than those in (i) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Re-disclosure of revisions: None Number of issued shares (common stock)

(Unit: shares) 1) Number of issued shares at end of period June 30, 2020: 36,436,125 Mar. 31, 2020: 36,436,125 (including treasury stock) 2) Number of shares of treasury stock at end of June 30, 2020: 39,425 Mar. 31, 2020: 39,281 period 3) Average number of shares during period Three months ended 36,396,790 Three months ended 36,397,420 June 30, 2020: June 30, 2019:

