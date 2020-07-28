Gecoss : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Japanese GAAP)

Takashi Togi, General Manager, General Administration Department
(All amounts are rounded up or down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Consolidated results of operations:
(Millions of yen) (Percentage changes relative to previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
%
%
%
%
Three months ended June 30, 2020
¥24,484
(8.4)
¥1,324
7.2
¥1,440
7.7
¥1,021
11.5
Three months ended June 30, 2019
¥26,719
3.1
¥1,235
(3.6)
¥1,338
(3.0)
¥916
(0.6)
Note: Comprehensive income
Three months ended June 30, 2020:
937 million yen [21.8%]
Three months ended June 30, 2019:
769 million yen [(26.1)%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2020
¥28.06
―
Three months ended June 30, 2019
¥25.17
―
(2) Consolidated financial position:
(Millions of yen)
Total assets
Net assets
Equity capital ratio
%
As of June 30, 2020
¥93,335
¥56,000
60.0
As of Mar. 31, 2020
¥98,881
¥55,791
56.4
Reference: Shareholders' equity
As of June 30, 2020:
55,997 million yen
As of Mar. 31, 2020:
55,788 million yen
2. Dividend payments
Dividends per share
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended Mar. 31, 2020
―
¥15.00
―
¥20.00
¥35.00
Year ending Mar. 31, 2021
―
Year ending Mar. 31, 2021
¥15.00
―
¥20.00
¥35.00
(Forecast)
Notes: Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: Yes
3. Earnings forecast for the year ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(Millions of yen) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
%
%
%
%
Yen
First half
¥51,100
(7.1)
¥2,700
4.0
¥2,850
1.6
¥1,950
2.1
¥53.58
Full year
¥114,000
(0.3)
¥6,450
2.1
¥6,800
1.4
¥4,650
5.5
¥127.76
Note: Revision to the forecast for earnings announced most recently: Yes
* Notes to the Consolidated Financial Results
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and re-disclosure of revisions
Changes in accounting policies pursuant to revision in accounting standards, etc.: None
Changes in accounting policies other than those in (i) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Re-disclosureof revisions: None
Number of issued shares (common stock)
(Unit: shares)
1)
Number of issued shares at end of period
June 30, 2020:
36,436,125
Mar. 31, 2020:
36,436,125
(including treasury stock)
2)
Number of shares of treasury stock at end of
June 30, 2020:
39,425
Mar. 31, 2020:
39,281
period
3)
Average number of shares during period
Three months ended
36,396,790
Three months ended
36,397,420
June 30, 2020:
June 30, 2019:
This quarterly earnings report is exempt from the auditing procedures by certified public accountants or audit corporations.
Summaries for relevant use of forecasts and other specific affairs
The forecasts presented above are estimates based on information available to management at the time this report was prepared. Actual results may differ from any forecasts presented herein due to various factors.