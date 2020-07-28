Gecoss : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Japanese GAAP)

Log in
07/28/2020 | 02:06am EDT

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Japanese GAAP)

GECOSS CORPORATION

Tokyo, Japan

July 28, 2020

Stock code:

9991 (URL: https://www.gecoss.co.jp)

Shares listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Representative:

Manabu Umakoshi, President and CEO

Contact:

Takashi Togi, General Manager, General Administration Department

Phone: +81-3-3660-0776

Scheduled date of quarterly securities report:

August 3, 2020

Scheduled commencement date of dividend payments:

Preparation of quarterly earnings presentation materials: Holding of quarterly earnings announcement:

Yes

Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(All amounts are rounded up or down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated results of operations:

(Millions of yen) (Percentage changes relative to previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

%

%

%

%

Three months ended June 30, 2020

¥24,484

(8.4)

¥1,324

7.2

¥1,440

7.7

¥1,021

11.5

Three months ended June 30, 2019

¥26,719

3.1

¥1,235

(3.6)

¥1,338

(3.0)

¥916

(0.6)

Note: Comprehensive income

Three months ended June 30, 2020:

937 million yen [21.8%]

Three months ended June 30, 2019:

769 million yen [(26.1)%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2020

¥28.06

Three months ended June 30, 2019

¥25.17

(2) Consolidated financial position:

(Millions of yen)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity capital ratio

%

As of June 30, 2020

¥93,335

¥56,000

60.0

As of Mar. 31, 2020

¥98,881

¥55,791

56.4

Reference: Shareholders' equity

As of June 30, 2020:

55,997 million yen

As of Mar. 31, 2020:

55,788 million yen

2. Dividend payments

Dividends per share

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended Mar. 31, 2020

¥15.00

¥20.00

¥35.00

Year ending Mar. 31, 2021

Year ending Mar. 31, 2021

¥15.00

¥20.00

¥35.00

(Forecast)

Notes: Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: Yes



3. Earnings forecast for the year ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(Millions of yen) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

%

%

%

%

Yen

First half

¥51,100

(7.1)

¥2,700

4.0

¥2,850

1.6

¥1,950

2.1

¥53.58

Full year

¥114,000

(0.3)

¥6,450

2.1

¥6,800

1.4

¥4,650

5.5

¥127.76

Note: Revision to the forecast for earnings announced most recently: Yes

* Notes to the Consolidated Financial Results

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
    (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and re-disclosure of revisions
    1. Changes in accounting policies pursuant to revision in accounting standards, etc.: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than those in (i) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Re-disclosureof revisions: None
  5. Number of issued shares (common stock)

(Unit: shares)

1)

Number of issued shares at end of period

June 30, 2020:

36,436,125

Mar. 31, 2020:

36,436,125

(including treasury stock)

2)

Number of shares of treasury stock at end of

June 30, 2020:

39,425

Mar. 31, 2020:

39,281

period

3)

Average number of shares during period

Three months ended

36,396,790

Three months ended

36,397,420

June 30, 2020:

June 30, 2019:

  • This quarterly earnings report is exempt from the auditing procedures by certified public accountants or audit corporations.
  • Summaries for relevant use of forecasts and other specific affairs

The forecasts presented above are estimates based on information available to management at the time this report was prepared. Actual results may differ from any forecasts presented herein due to various factors.



Disclaimer

GECOSS Corporation published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 06:05:20 UTC
