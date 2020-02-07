Under the terms of CONSOB Resolution 11971/99 and subsequent amendments and additions

GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.

Co-optation of a Board Member



Rome, 7 February 2020 - The Board of Directors of GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. announce the co-optation of a new independent non-executive Director for the company, Ms Tatiana Rizzante, who shall replace Ms Elisabetta Oliveri, who resigned last November.

Ms Rizzante does not hold any shares in GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A.

Her curriculum vitae can be found on the company's website (www.gedispa.it).

