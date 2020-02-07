Log in
GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A.

GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.

(GEDI)
GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S p A : Co-optation of a Board Member

02/07/2020 | 01:03pm EST

Under the terms of CONSOB Resolution 11971/99 and subsequent amendments and additions
GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.
Co-optation of a Board Member


Rome, 7 February 2020 - The Board of Directors of GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. announce the co-optation of a new independent non-executive Director for the company, Ms Tatiana Rizzante, who shall replace Ms Elisabetta Oliveri, who resigned last November.

Ms Rizzante does not hold any shares in GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A.

Her curriculum vitae can be found on the company's website (www.gedispa.it).

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 18:02:02 UTC
