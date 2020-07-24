PRESS RELEASE
GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.
ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL RESULTS AT 30 JUNE 2020
TURNOVER €248.9 MILLION
ADJUSTED EBITDA -€4.2 MILLION
ADJUSTED NET PROFIT -€25.7 MILLION
NET PROFIT -€120.5 MILLION
(impairment losses on publications of €101.6 million)
NET FINANCIAL DEBT €62 MILLION
(pre-IFRS 16)
Roma, 24 luglio 2020 - Si è riunito oggi, presieduto da John Elkann, il Consiglio di Amministrazione
di GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. che ha approvato i risultati consolidati al 30 giugno 2020 presentati
dall'Amministratore Delegato Maurizio Scanavino.
