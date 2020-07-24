Log in
GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S p A : ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL RESULTS AT 30 JUNE 2020

07/24/2020 | 07:56am EDT

PRESS RELEASE
Under the terms of CONSOB Resolution 11971/99 and subsequent amendments and additions

GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.

ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL RESULTS AT 30 JUNE 2020

TURNOVER €248.9 MILLION

ADJUSTED EBITDA -€4.2 MILLION

ADJUSTED NET PROFIT -€25.7 MILLION

NET PROFIT -€120.5 MILLION
(impairment losses on publications of €101.6 million)

NET FINANCIAL DEBT €62 MILLION
(pre-IFRS 16)

Roma, 24 luglio 2020 - Si è riunito oggi, presieduto da John Elkann, il Consiglio di Amministrazione
di GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. che ha approvato i risultati consolidati al 30 giugno 2020 presentati
dall'Amministratore Delegato Maurizio Scanavino.

Disclaimer

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 11:55:01 UTC
