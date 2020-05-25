Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A.    GEDI   IT0001398541

GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.

(GEDI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S p A : ISSUER'S NOTICE APPROVED FOR THE FULL PUBLIC TAKE-OVER BID ADVANCED BY GIANO HOLDING S.P.A.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 01:13pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Under the terms of CONSOB Resolution 11971/99 and subsequent amendments and additions

GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.

ISSUER'S NOTICE APPROVED FOR THE FULL PUBLIC TAKE-OVER BID ADVANCED BY GIANO HOLDING S.P.A.

Rome, 25 May 2020 - The Board of Directors of Gedi Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. ('Gedi' or the 'Company'), having met today, approved the notice ('Issuer's Notice') drafted in accordance with Article 103(3) of Italian Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998 ('TUF' [Consolidated Law on Finance]) and Article 39 of CONSOB Regulation approved with resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 ('Issuers Regulation') and containing the reasoned assessment by the Board of Directors of the Mandatory Full Public Take-Over Bid advanced by Giano Holding S.p.A. ('Bidder'), pursuant to Articles 102 and 106(1) of the TUF, for a maximum of 201,145,220 ordinary shares of GEDI and on the fairness of the corresponding payment, on the presumption that the version of the offer document ('Offer Document') received from the Bidder does not need significant changes.

In order to issue the Issuer's Notice, the Board of Directors has, among other things, read and considered the version of the opinion released today by the Independent Directors ('Independent Directors' Opinion'), in accordance with Art. 39-bis of the Issuers Regulation, and the attached Fairness Opinion by Equita SIM S.p.A. in its role as independent expert ('Independent Expert') appointed by the Independent Directors for their assessments.

At the end of the meeting, the Board of Directors, also based on the content of the Independent Expert's Fairness Opinion and the Independent Directors' Opinion, unanimously deemed the payment of € 0.46 per ordinary share, which will be made upon acceptance of the Offer, to be acceptable from a financial standpoint, tasking the Chair and the Managing Director, separately, with making any non-substantial changes and corrections to the Issuer's Notice which may become necessary and/or appropriate according to the final version of the Offer Document.

For details and the considerations expressed by the Board of Directors, please see the Issuer's Notice, which will be attached to the Offer Document, along with the Independent Directors' Opinion and the Independent Expert's Fairness Opinion. All documents will be published by the Bidder under the terms and using the methods provided for by law.

Download

Disclaimer

GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 17:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P
01:13pGEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : Issuer's notice approved for the full public take..
PU
05/20GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : Resignation of a Member of the Board of Director
PU
05/15GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : Minutes General Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders ..
PU
05/13GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : Under the terms of CONSOB Resolution 11971/99 and..
PU
05/13GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : First quarter 2020
PU
05/07GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : Interim Report as of 31 March 2020
PU
04/23Italy's Exor raises GEDI stake above 60% ahead of mandatory offer
RE
04/22GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/24GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : Publication of corporate documents
PU
03/20GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S P A : Notice of ordinary general meeting
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 589 M
EBIT 2020 -3,89 M
Net income 2020 3,86 M
Debt 2020 71,1 M
Yield 2020 0,41%
P/E ratio 2020 -46,4x
P/E ratio 2021 83,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,50x
EV / Sales2021 0,39x
Capitalization 226 M
Chart GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
GEDI Gruppo Editoriale S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,46 €
Last Close Price 0,46 €
Spread / Highest target -0,11%
Spread / Average Target -0,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laura Cioli Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Marco Diego de Benedetti Chairman
Pierangelo Calegari Director-Production & Information Technology
Luca Paravicini Crespi Independent Non-Executive Director
Rodolfo de Benedetti Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE S.P.A.0.77%246
INFORMA PLC-49.39%7 936
NEWS CORPORATION-18.53%6 804
AXEL SPRINGER SE-12.42%6 464
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY19.09%6 385
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED43.54%5 861
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group